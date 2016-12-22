Your browser is out-of-date.

homify's Small Bathrooms of The Year 2016

press profile homify
Haus Lenz in Überlingen, A r c h i t e k t i n Kelbing A r c h i t e k t i n Kelbing Modern bathroom
You love them, so here we are with another roundup of what we loved the most in 2016 and today we're looking at small but impactful bathrooms

Proving that a small space is nothing to sniff at, bathroom designers went above and beyond over the last 12 months and created some of the loveliest and most inspiring bathrooms we've ever seen. So much so in fact, that had we been in possession of large bathrooms, we would have wished we weren't! 

If you missed any of these the first time around, enjoy all the inspiration they have to offer and think about how you might like to change up your bathroom next year.

1. Space-age florals

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

This water closet had us going crazy for metallic wallpaper, floral patterns and upcycled furniture, as the sink plinth is an old sewing machine treadle table. 

Small but beautiful, this really stayed with us!

2. Rustic heaven

Fletcher's Cottage Bathroom Aitken Turnbull Architects
Aitken Turnbull Architects

Fletcher's Cottage Bathroom

Aitken Turnbull Architects
Aitken Turnbull Architects
Aitken Turnbull Architects

Everything about this small bathroom appealed to us, from the sheepskin rug to the freestanding tub and those shabby chic clad walls.

What a way to make a whole lot more of not a lot.

3. Bright and beautiful

homify BathroomSinks
homify

homify
homify
homify

We loved how the natural light in this bathroom made a seriously big impact on the space and how well the materials had been chosen. 

The marble floor simply reflects the light and clever additions, like a heated towel rail, maximised the room.

4. Simple and quaint

The Old Post Office , A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

The Old Post Office

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

This bathroom showed us that you don't need a big space to have a glamorous one, with a copper freestanding tub and ornate mirror making the room come alive! 

5. Pared back simplicity

Haus Lenz in Überlingen, A r c h i t e k t i n Kelbing
A r c h i t e k t i n Kelbing

A r c h i t e k t i n Kelbing
A r c h i t e k t i n Kelbing
A r c h i t e k t i n Kelbing

Polished concrete came into its own in 2016 and this small bathroom shows exactly why! Simple yet full of charm and character, it made light work of finishing this space perfectly. 

Love all those diving walls!

6. Mosaic marvel

Квартира в стиле лофт, ИНТЕРЬЕР-ПРОЕКТ.РУ
ИНТЕРЬЕР-ПРОЕКТ.РУ

ИНТЕРЬЕР-ПРОЕКТ.РУ
ИНТЕРЬЕР-ПРОЕКТ.РУ
ИНТЕРЬЕР-ПРОЕКТ.РУ

Some people would have you believe that you can't experiment with some fabulous patterns in a small bathroom, but then we saw this one. 

The mosaic tiles are amazing and make a real feature of the tub, while simple furnishings and a delicious wall colour keep the rest of the space uncluttered.

7. Monochrome on our mind

ReinaVictoria 2015, MÓRULA
MÓRULA

MÓRULA
MÓRULA
MÓRULA

Now we see it again, we remember why we loved this bathroom so much. It borders on industrial but then, out of nowhere, the monochrome patterned tiles give it a new direction and take it straight to style city.

8. A lot in a small space

Bathroom, Kate Harris Interior Design
Kate Harris Interior Design

Bathroom

Kate Harris Interior Design
Kate Harris Interior Design
Kate Harris Interior Design

We loved the inspiring use of space in this bathroom that showed you really can have a bathtub in a small room, if you rethink your angles. 

A diagonal bath makes for a far more usable layout, then add a simple wall finish and nothing looks too busy.

9. Perfectly pretty

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

Small it may be, but this bathroom, with its simple layout and easy fee,l really touched our hearts. The inset shelving, single mirror and use of natural materials here did it for us!

10. With a view

Cedarwood, Tye Architects
Tye Architects

Cedarwood

Tye Architects
Tye Architects
Tye Architects

This bathroom is by no means huge but we really loved the idea of a large window with frosted glass for privacy. The wall-mounted sink and long but narrow shower was a revelation.

11. A sunny spot

Huddleston Road, Sam Tisdall Architects LLP
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP

Huddleston Road

Sam Tisdall Architects LLP
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP

Who could forget this zingy little bathroom, with its bold use of colour and simple fixtures? It made us smile every time we saw it and that definitely earned it a place in our best of the year.

Also, it's bang on trend for next year as yellow looks set to be huge!

12. Tactile and terrific

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Our final choice is this sweet little pebbled room, as the thought of stepping out of the tub onto the naturally massaging floor made us go weak at the knees. 

Rustic and pretty, the use of wood, white and natural stone made it a clear winner!

Did you miss our kitchens of the year? The check out: homify's Kitchens of The Year 2016.

​12 cheap building materials perfect for a small home
Which of these was your favourite?

