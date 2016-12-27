Wasted 35 m² attic is born again

Much too often it happens that a spacious and well-laid out house presents a room or two that is not living up to its full potential, either because it’s been decorated with the wrong décor and furniture pieces, or is standing empty on account of complete negligence.

Such was the case with this family home in Belgium, in the picturesque town of Braine-Le-Château, which presented a lovely attic with ample room to spare (we’re talking no less than 35 m²) – problem is it wasn’t being used, except to gather dust bunnies and grime!

Enter expert interior architect Olivier de Cubber to come and turn this space completely around and have it fulfil a unique function of… well, to find that out, you need to scroll further ahead!