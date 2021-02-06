25 biggest decorating mistakes and solutions (part one)

Would we point out decorating mistakes without telling you how to solve them? Absolutely not! And if you're worrying that the solutions are going to be expensive, think again.

We've identified key decorating errors that interior designers strive to avoid (from using the wrong bath and toilet mats in the bathroom to over-formalising your living room), as well as the quick and easy fixes that go with them, and today we bring you the first 13. Don't feel remiss if you're making any of these errors at the moment, as many of us are. Simply take a look at our suggestions for fixing them and you have yourself a good excuse to hit the shops or to dig out your tools.

Let's take a look and see what home improvement projects might be keeping you busy this weekend!



