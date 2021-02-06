Your browser is out-of-date.

25 biggest decorating mistakes and solutions (part one)

press profile homify press profile homify
Living Room, Pixers Pixers Tropical style living room
Would we point out decorating mistakes without telling you how to solve them? Absolutely not! And if you're worrying that the solutions are going to be expensive, think again.

We've identified key decorating errors that interior designers strive to avoid (from using the wrong bath and toilet mats in the bathroom to over-formalising your living room), as well as the quick and easy fixes that go with them, and today we bring you the first 13. Don't feel remiss if you're making any of these errors at the moment, as many of us are. Simply take a look at our suggestions for fixing them and you have yourself a good excuse to hit the shops or to dig out your tools. 

Let's take a look and see what home improvement projects might be keeping you busy this weekend!  


1. Mistake: Pedestal mats for your toilet

homify Industrial style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Solution: Small square mats.

We know that Dunelm might have some fancy toilet pedestal mats, but in case you haven’t been properly informed: pedestal mats are considered old-fashioned. Although we understand that many enjoy a little softness underfoot. Thus, rather update the look of your bathroom / WC with small, standalone mats placed just in front of your suite items. They'll look neat and modern!


2. Mistake: Too many pictures

logo, wall-art.fr wall-art.fr Asian style bedroom
wall-art.fr

wall-art.fr
wall-art.fr
wall-art.fr

Solution: A gallery wall. 

Rather than cluttering up a sideboard with lots of pictures and frames, grab some stylish matching frames and get them all up on the wall. A thought out gallery installation looks far more modern and chic.

3. Mistake: Ignoring the entrance hall

Concrete Stairs D-Max Photography Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
D-Max Photography

Concrete Stairs

D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography

Solution: Make a big statement.

Your hallway is your home's version of a first impression, so you want it to be a good one! Choose a style that you love and really commit to it. 

If you're up for a bigger project, why not think about open-planning the area?

4. Mistake: Exposed cables

Cable-Tidy Home Office Desk Finoak LTD Study/officeDesks
Finoak LTD

Cable-Tidy Home Office Desk

Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD

Solution: Electrical organisation systems. 

Having cables and charging leads hanging out everywhere looks awful, so invest in some clever furniture that neatly hides away all your cords. 

This desk is perfect for a tidy office and loses none of the practicality!

5. Mistake: Out of place themes

Botany in living room Pixers Tropical style living room wall mural,wallpaper,flower,tropical,orchidea,jungle
Pixers

Botany in living room

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Solution: Focus on key accent pieces. 

Instead of trying to capture a tropical look in your UK terrace house, stick to impactful individual pieces that nod towards your favourite style. 

A feature wall with bright wallpaper would be great, but step away from the palm trees!

6. Mistake: Outdated furniture

MR & MRS SAMUEL'S KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens Modern rooms
Diane Berry Kitchens

MR & MRS SAMUEL'S KITCHEN

Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

Solution: New handles. 

If your kitchen cabinets have seen better days or look a little tired, you might not need to replace them all. Simply choose new, modern handles to give them a facelift.

You could even swap out a couple of doors for glass panelled versions.

7. Mistake: Unbalanced furniture

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Solution: Gentle symmetry and harmony. 

You really need to think about the larger furniture items that you put in your home, as one chair too many and the balance of a room will be totally lost. 

Try to buy chairs in pairs (we are poets and we know it!) and larger statement sofas.

8. Mistake: Keeping something you hate

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Solution: Get rid or replace! 

We think things such as stair carpet become a bugbear over time. If you didn't choose it and it annoys you, get rid! It won't be as much of a hassle as you think and you'll make room for something you truly love.

9. Mistake: Letting your living room feel too formal

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Living roomSofas & armchairs
Nice Brew Interior Design

Private Residence, Surrey

Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design

Solution: Stick to elegant, not standoffish furniture. 

Too many hardback chairs or fabric that looks as though it will be damaged if you sit on it the wrong way make for a really uncomfortable space. 

Try choosing comfortable but elegant seating solutions that welcome you, rather than making you perch on ceremony.

10. Mistake: Uncomfortable dining chairs

Dining Area for new kitchen Style Within Classic style kitchen Wood White garden room,tulip dining table,series 7 chairs,colourful chairs,dining chairs,white dining table,french doors,open plan diner,kitchen diner
Style Within

Dining Area for new kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Solution: Choose classic, ergonomic designs. 

Why are some dining chairs so uncomfortable? They might look good but they sure as hell can hurt the back after a while!

Rather than choosing a fashionable design, go for something tried, tested and ergonomic and go wild with the colour instead.

11. Mistake: Visible clutter

Eton Mess ottoman Loaf BedroomAccessories & decoration Textile Yellow ottoman,bedroom,velvet,yellow,storage
Loaf

Eton Mess ottoman

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Solution: Hidden storage.

We love sneaky storage solutions as they help to make us seem more tidy than we are! 

This ottoman is a great idea for any of you that find yourself with a messy bedroom at the end of the day as you simply lift the lid and plonk everything inside.

12. Mistake: Being too matchy-matchy

Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom Bedroom,bed,rococo style,bedside tables,wallapaper,feature wall,animals,blue,yellow,mustard,grey,bedding
Bhavin Taylor Design

Virginia Water Apartment—Surrey

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

Solution: Be eclectic. 

Having all matching bedroom furniture and an overly plain colour scheme will lead to a flat space, so mix things ups a little. We always think that a combination of old (did someone say old-fashioned rugs?) and new pieces (such as contemporary lighting fixtures) works well and adds an eclectic edge to your décor.


13. Mistake: Following trends religiously

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Solution: Make up your own style. 

It's all very well staying on trend, but you'll end up redecorating your house every year if you do it too much. Pick things you like and work from there, like choosing bath and toilet mats with complementary colours. You'll find that your home evolves a lot more organically that way. 

Interior Design Bonus Fact: The most popular carpet style is twisted pile

Home Office / Study Roselind Wilson Design Classic style study/office study,home office,desk,chair,shelf,roman blinds,wall lights
Roselind Wilson Design

Home Office / Study

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Available in a rich variety of shapes and styles, twisted pile carpets are also loved for their aesthetic versatility. Plus, they’re one of the more affordable ways to add soft elegance to any space.

Interior Design Bonus Fact: The average sofa receives 782 sitters and 1,663 spills

Belsize Park Flat, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Modern living room Marble Black leather sofa,belsize park,marble,wallpaper,house plants,horse
Orkun Indere Interiors

Belsize Park Flat

Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors

Accidents happen! But after this alarming statistic, it’s more crucial than ever to select the right sofa that’s not only comfy, but also durable and easy to clean. Choose a sofa that can take a bit of wear and tear with the years (leather is amazing), especially if you have a big family and/or regularly eat on your sofa. 

Come back tomorrow for part two! In the meantime, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 simple Dos and Don’ts for interior design beginners.

The homify guide to decorating a loft
Do you have some design errors to resolve in your home?

