25 biggest decorating mistakes and solutions (part one)

Solution: Small square mats.
We know that Dunelm might have some fancy toilet pedestal mats, but in case you haven’t been properly informed: pedestal mats are considered old-fashioned. Although we understand that many enjoy a little softness underfoot. Thus, rather update the look of your bathroom / WC with small, standalone mats placed just in front of your suite items. They'll look neat and modern!
Solution: A gallery wall.
Rather than cluttering up a sideboard with lots of pictures and frames, grab some stylish matching frames and get them all up on the wall. A thought out gallery installation looks far more modern and chic.
Solution: Make a big statement.
Your hallway is your home's version of a first impression, so you want it to be a good one! Choose a style that you love and really commit to it.
If you're up for a bigger project, why not think about open-planning the area?
Solution: Electrical organisation systems.
Having cables and charging leads hanging out everywhere looks awful, so invest in some clever furniture that neatly hides away all your cords.
This desk is perfect for a tidy office and loses none of the practicality!
Solution: Focus on key accent pieces.
Instead of trying to capture a tropical look in your UK terrace house, stick to impactful individual pieces that nod towards your favourite style.
A feature wall with bright wallpaper would be great, but step away from the palm trees!
Solution: New handles.
If your kitchen cabinets have seen better days or look a little tired, you might not need to replace them all. Simply choose new, modern handles to give them a facelift.
You could even swap out a couple of doors for glass panelled versions.
Solution: Gentle symmetry and harmony.
You really need to think about the larger furniture items that you put in your home, as one chair too many and the balance of a room will be totally lost.
Try to buy chairs in pairs (we are poets and we know it!) and larger statement sofas.
Solution: Get rid or replace!
We think things such as stair carpet become a bugbear over time. If you didn't choose it and it annoys you, get rid! It won't be as much of a hassle as you think and you'll make room for something you truly love.
Solution: Stick to elegant, not standoffish furniture.
Too many hardback chairs or fabric that looks as though it will be damaged if you sit on it the wrong way make for a really uncomfortable space.
Try choosing comfortable but elegant seating solutions that welcome you, rather than making you perch on ceremony.
Solution: Choose classic, ergonomic designs.
Why are some dining chairs so uncomfortable? They might look good but they sure as hell can hurt the back after a while!
Rather than choosing a fashionable design, go for something tried, tested and ergonomic and go wild with the colour instead.
Solution: Hidden storage.
We love sneaky storage solutions as they help to make us seem more tidy than we are!
This ottoman is a great idea for any of you that find yourself with a messy bedroom at the end of the day as you simply lift the lid and plonk everything inside.
Solution: Be eclectic.
Having all matching bedroom furniture and an overly plain colour scheme will lead to a flat space, so mix things ups a little. We always think that a combination of old (did someone say old-fashioned rugs?) and new pieces (such as contemporary lighting fixtures) works well and adds an eclectic edge to your décor.
Solution: Make up your own style.
It's all very well staying on trend, but you'll end up redecorating your house every year if you do it too much. Pick things you like and work from there, like choosing bath and toilet mats with complementary colours. You'll find that your home evolves a lot more organically that way.
Available in a rich variety of shapes and styles, twisted pile carpets are also loved for their aesthetic versatility. Plus, they’re one of the more affordable ways to add soft elegance to any space.
Accidents happen! But after this alarming statistic, it’s more crucial than ever to select the right sofa that’s not only comfy, but also durable and easy to clean. Choose a sofa that can take a bit of wear and tear with the years (leather is amazing), especially if you have a big family and/or regularly eat on your sofa.
