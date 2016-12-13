A growing family's creative extension

Where space is scarce, making the most of it becomes a main priority. With a baby on the way, the owners of this Kensington Olympia house asked the home professionals from Totus to reconfigure their property.
A low-lying extension at the rear was designed as a means to create more space and open up the internal setting. A shared kitchen and dining area would be the main feature of this reworked space. As a perfect outcome for a growing family, expanding the ground-floor made it possible to create a second bedroom.
Let's see the end results…
The updated home has been redesigned with a clear emphasis upon openness and a smarter use of space.
At the rear, the single-storey extension was designed to be as open and free-flowing as possible. As an important inclusion to the design, the rear is opened up with sliding patio doors which lead out onto a timber deck.
This photo illustrates how these full-height and length doors act as the dominant feature of the extension.
Few decks are as well designed or masterfully built as the one featured. Coordination was the key to success here, with every aspect coming together as it should.
Built as one holistic structure, timber seating is raised along side the edges of the plant boxes positioned at the rear corner of the garden. It is easy to imagine this being a popular meeting point during the warmer months of the year.
Internally, the design professionals ensured the dining area hosts views of the garden and is positively bathed in natural light. For special occasions, it is possible for meals to be relocated onto the nearby deck.
The pale timber flooring brings a natural appeal and beckons us to continue our tour into the kitchen…
Although on first impression the reworked kitchen appears quite grand in terms of size, it’s a relatively compact in a lot of ways. This cooking space epitomises a perfect arrangement that makes the best of the available space.
Notice how those timber kitchen surfaces and a colourful splashback act to break up the dominance of white within the plan. Appliances are hidden away inside the cabinets, adding to the minimalist appeal created by Totus.
The open-plan footprint is designed to maximise exposure to external light. As seen in the image, skylights, windows and glass doors assist to pull light deep into the room.
As a positive benefit that goes largely unnoticed, the ever-changing light and shadows shift throughout the space, bringing a further dimension to the design.
Our final look inside this Kensington home is of the renovated bathroom.
Bright, fresh and impressively large, this bathroom design is perfect for a large household. An intuitive layout, paired with choice of light and transparent materials, is what controls the perception of space here.
Despite the challenging nature of the project, all works were completed within only 15 weeks.
If you liked this project by Totus, don't miss: Jaw-dropping renovation of an old British townhouse.