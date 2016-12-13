A growing family's creative extension

Where space is scarce, making the most of it becomes a main priority. With a baby on the way, the owners of this Kensington Olympia house asked the home professionals from Totus to reconfigure their property.

A low-lying extension at the rear was designed as a means to create more space and open up the internal setting. A shared kitchen and dining area would be the main feature of this reworked space. As a perfect outcome for a growing family, expanding the ground-floor made it possible to create a second bedroom.

Let's see the end results…