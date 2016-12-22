Good reasons why you shouldn't call the cleaning lady

We know that hiring a professional cleaner seems like a cost and time-effective way to keep your home looking and feeling fresh and clean, but bear with us while we tell you the reasons to think it through again.
We're not going to tell you that hiring someone is a lazy option (as it really isn't) but there are lots of benefits you could be missing out on if you spend your hard-earned cash on a service that you technically might not need.
If you're feeling open to the possibility of doing your own cleaning and want some extra encouragement, then read on as these benefits will make your mind up for you!
It's all very well having someone in to clean your house, but who actually knows its nooks and crannies better than you?
You know where all the crumbs disappear to, where water collects and what you spill the most, so do you actually trust someone else to get to know all those spots and would you be able to resist checking them?
It's no secret that paying someone to clean your house will eat up a good portion of your wages, and if there is somewhere else it could be better spent, wouldn't it be sensible to tackle the messy jobs yourself?
You could even clean yourself but pop the money you would have spent on a cleaner in the bank, so you start stockpiling some good savings!
It's surprising how many calories housework burns! It's better than going to the gym for an hour here and there.
Set yourself up with a cleaning schedule, put some good music on and really go for it. You'll soon get up a sweat and realise that you're working out whilst tackling a necessary evil.
We are in no way saying that cleaners are dishonest, but there is always a risk when you welcome someone new into your home.
Why put yourself through the worry, when you can simply do your own cleaning and know your belongings are safe?
Even with the best will in the world, there will be times when your cleaner is in and you need to take a shower. Don't run the risk of an embarrassing encounter when you can grab a mop and clean your own home, at a time that suits you.
Trust us, it's better than a towel-slip when you least expect it!
For more home cleaning tips and tricks, take a look at this Ideabook: What people with clean homes secretly do every day.