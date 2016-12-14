This renovated two-bedroom home is flat out great

Totus was the main contractor for this skilfully designed modern extension and home renovation project. Somehow, they have changed the property from a small one-bedroom flat into a two-bedroom family home.

Found within this family-centred domain is a captivating vision of modernity, white-washed finishes and striking internal architecture. The highlights include an open-plan living room with a modern kitchen, as well as a secret rooftop terrace.

Scroll down to see it all!