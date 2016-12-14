This renovated two-bedroom home is flat out great

Totus was the main contractor for this skilfully designed modern extension and home renovation project. Somehow, they have changed the property from a small one-bedroom flat into a two-bedroom family home.
Found within this family-centred domain is a captivating vision of modernity, white-washed finishes and striking internal architecture. The highlights include an open-plan living room with a modern kitchen, as well as a secret rooftop terrace.
Scroll down to see it all!
The design of the remodelled kitchen highlights that simplicity often works best. It's bright, spacious and incredibly practical.
The design of the whole room is outstanding. The visual impact of the outside light along with the white walls and ceiling is the obvious focal point. The soft appearance of the timber cabinetry appears to enhance the sense of the minimalist surroundings.
The lounge at the rear of the plan makes for a cosy place to hang out with the family and unwind after a busy day at the office. This informal space offers a quiet retreat away from the more active areas of this two-bedroom home.
Kids and adults like all feel at home within this special lounge.
This small bathroom has responded well to the changes made by Totus. One can tell how high-gloss materials and striking finishes have been chosen to perk up the room.
As a clever touch that does wonders to add to the perception of space, the designers have used mirrored panels to make the cabinet the full width of the wall.
The home's new bedroom was designed to ensure a light and breezy layout. To save and utilise all available space in the room, shadow skirting and carefully designed joinery was installed. In addition, there are full-height internal doors with built-in mirrors to visually enhance the space.
Smartly, the experts have used acoustic, noise absorbing materials to eliminate the city noise.
With a mesmerising effect, the interaction of timber stairs and white-washed finishes makes for a unique entry point to the rooftop terrace. It is also impossible to miss the glazed skylights that dominate the space.
If this is the build up, we can't wait to see what it's like up on the roof…
The terrace is as perfect as we expected it to be. Framing this rooftop space are the impressive skylight openings, while timber decking provides the space with a sense of nature that only timber can bring.
Soon to be purchased by the family, there's going to be plenty of practical furnishings to be found up here. We're picturing a pallet coffee table and seats, bean bags and maybe even a hammock or two.
Duration of the project was 18 weeks and completed as scheduled in September 2016. The speed of the project makes Totus a very attractive option for people considering something similar for their own home.
