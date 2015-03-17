When it comes to decorating your bedroom, the most important rule to follow is to stick to a theme. It can be tempting to treat your bedroom as a dumping ground for furniture or trinkets that don't quite fit in to the other rooms in your home. However, just because your bedroom is a personal space that isn't generally on display to visitors, doesn't mean it can be neglected or treated as an afterthought when it comes to interior design! Your bedroom should be a haven of relaxation and respite, and it should say something about you as a person. Give yourself free reign when decorating this important and private space, and design a room that is going to make you happy every time you walk in. Take inspiration from these bedroom décor ideas we've compiled to get you off to a good start:
Don't feel restricted by the current trend to choose monochrome tones and white walls in every room—the bedroom is the perfect place to play around with colour and patterns, and express your personality through intricate wall stencils, photos and prints. This bird and filigree design from Violet & George Interiors illustrates how wall art can look elegant and refined. The design is subtle and uses a simple palette of blue and grey to create a look that is quirky but sophisticated. The stencil brings the luxury vintage style together and acts as a centrepiece where you may normally see a headboard. Though the pattern is the first element to catch your eye in this image, it successfully blends in with the purple, blue and grey hues elsewhere in the room for an elegant finish.
Are you a fan of travelling? Have you collected throws, trinkets and cushion covers along the way? If so, let your bedroom be your canvas, and display your favourite exotic prints on your bed or even on the walls for a burst of colour and energy. Whether you've purchased cherry blossom printed silk from Japan, or safari-inspired sheets from Africa, they shouldn't be hidden away! If you're a fan of the colours and patterns of different cultures and continents, but so far haven't had the chance to pick some up first-hand, there are plenty of printed fabrics available a little more locally, which will work to the same effect. These luxurious designs will transport you to far off lands until you have the chance to take that trip of a lifetime you've always dreamed of.
Maybe you prefer lighter colours and playful motifs, like the flamingo prints you can see here. Animal motifs are an instant way to add a touch of humour and retro style to your bedroom. Again, cushions and bedspreads are an easy way to completely transform your bedroom in the style of your choosing, and busy prints such as these look great with pastel or neutral walls in a single shade.
Don't forget that, although colour and patterns add a vibrant, dynamic element to a room, only one style or colour should be dominant. Too many clashing components will just end up giving you a headache!
These dazzling wardobes with gold antiqued mirror panels are an exclusive and exotic addition to this bedroom, designed by Zazu Designs. If you have a lot of space to work with in your room, statement furniture likes these bespoke cabinets can be a good way to spread the focus throughout the room, rather than the bed being the only feature which draws the eye.
Divide your bedroom into sections, with a sleeping area, dressing area, and vanity table or another seating area, in the third section. This ensures the room looks balanced and well organised, with at least 3 show stopping pieces, whether wardrobes, chairs or mirrors. Invest wisely in your bedroom furniture by choosing timeless and elegant pieces, and it will last you a lifetime.
Of course, bringing personality into your home doesn't have to mean bold and bright designs. Perhaps you're more inclined to decorate your home with muted, calming tones similar to the white and blue employed in the rustic setting you can see here.
A nautical or beach-hut inspired theme can be a suitable choice for a bedroom; a place where you go to unwind and refresh after a long day. Stripped back timber flooring provides a cool, Scandinavian vibe, and looks great with a fresh, minimalist colour scheme. If you're lucky enough to have a fire place in your bedroom, make the most of it! A traditional wood burner makes for a beautiful feature in rooms with a more restrained, simplistic design.
It is essential to get the lighting in your bedroom just right, but more often than not, it is sadly overlooked and even sometimes completely ignored. First of all, acknowledge all the places in your room which would benefit from some form of light: do you have a reading area? A dressing area where you get ready in the morning? All of these spots need to be lit up for obvious practical reasons.
Once you've located all these points, you need to choose the style of lighting you favour. For example, soft lighting near the bed makes more sense than a bright light, as you don't want to go to sleep feeling blinded by harsh, intense lighting. Lastly, it's time to consider the aesthetic: traditional chandelier or industrial inspired hanging lights? It's entirely up to you!