Bedroom décor ideas

Maybe you prefer lighter colours and playful motifs, like the flamingo prints you can see here. Animal motifs are an instant way to add a touch of humour and retro style to your bedroom. Again, cushions and bedspreads are an easy way to completely transform your bedroom in the style of your choosing, and busy prints such as these look great with pastel or neutral walls in a single shade.

Don't forget that, although colour and patterns add a vibrant, dynamic element to a room, only one style or colour should be dominant. Too many clashing components will just end up giving you a headache!