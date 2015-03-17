Before & after: a 19th century barn conversion

The ground floor kitchen, in perfect rustic style, is equipped with all the modern comforts in a structure of exposed stone and render. Modern appliances are housed in benches of stone, complete with the lovely feeling of timber underfoot. The stone arch we can see in the left of this image is a part of an entryway to a storage room of the old barn, left exposed to honour the past.

Hopefully this project has opened your eyes to the possibilities of a conversion project, showcasing the possible transformations of any building no matter how old, dated, or decrepit. Conversion projects should always honour the previous use and history of the existing building, be it as a central design point, or in subtle hints that aren't so obvious. This project in the foothills of the Dolomites perfectly honours the centuries-old barn, yet retains modernity and style.

Want to see another incredible barn conversion? Then take a look at this barn in the Cotswolds.