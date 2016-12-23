homify's Loft Conversions of The Year

Welcome to another wonderful day of home improvement inspiration, which today takes the form of loft conversions. We've looked at countless attic renovations throughout 2016, but have brought together a selection of just 12 that we really liked and we're going to make you work for all the information about them!

While we could show you an inside shot, some of the best results are visible on the outside, so will be showing you a façade picture and including a link for you to investigate further. It's all because we don't want you to miss the incredible design work the architects in charge put in.

Ready to cast your eyes to the sky? Then let's do it…