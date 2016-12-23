Your browser is out-of-date.

homify's Loft Conversions of The Year

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern houses
Welcome to another wonderful day of home improvement inspiration, which today takes the form of loft conversions. We've looked at countless attic renovations throughout 2016, but have brought together a selection of just 12 that we really liked and we're going to make you work for all the information about them! 

While we could show you an inside shot, some of the best results are visible on the outside, so will be showing you a façade picture and including a link for you to investigate further. It's all because we don't want you to miss the incredible design work the architects in charge put in. 

Ready to cast your eyes to the sky? Then let's do it…

1. Wow-factor in West London

The West London conversion homify Modern houses
homify

The West London conversion

homify
homify
homify

This lovely and tonally in-keeping loft conversion gave the resident a whole extra double bedroom, an en suite bathroom and a charming Juliet balcony. It looks so subtle from the rear!

Take a closer look, here.

2. A delicious dormer in Wandsworth

​dormer loft conversion wandsworth homify Modern houses
homify

​dormer loft conversion wandsworth

homify
homify
homify

Dormers don't always look great with the existing home, but this one certainly did! An unusual but beautiful home, the finished room is spectacular and enjoys so much light.

Remind yourself, here.

3. Stupendous in Surrey

Exterior - Before and After Side dormer A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern houses
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Exterior—Before and After Side dormer

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

We were staggered when we first saw the results of this dormer side extension. So much more than just an extra double bedroom, the transformation is huge, but we won't spoil the surprise!

Take a look, here.

4. Fabulous in Fulham

​mansard loft conversion fulham homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

​mansard loft conversion fulham

homify
homify
homify

You can see this loft conversion was something pretty special already, thanks to this shot taken on the newly created balcony. The stainless steel privacy panels are a revelation and the inside is gorgeous!

Have a peek, here.

5. Stepping it up in Surrey

​velux loft conversion surrey homify Modern houses
homify

​velux loft conversion surrey

homify
homify
homify

From the front of the house, the only tell that there's a loft conversion are the windows in the roof. Apart from that, it's a total surprise. That's design genius and we loved the inclusion of natural stone on the inside.

Take another look, here.

6. Looking wonderful in Wandsworth

​mansard loft conversion wandsworth homify Modern houses
homify

​mansard loft conversion wandsworth

homify
homify
homify

From the front, there's no trace of a loft conversion and, being a terrace house, you need an invite to see the back, which would then give the game away. 

The secret conversion was finished in such a modern style that we know you'll do a double take!

Have a look, here.

7. Luxury in London

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14, TOTUS TOTUS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
TOTUS

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

We remember this project like it was yesterday, thanks to the huge bedroom suite that was created, the floating storage and fantastic en suite. It's still making us green with envy, especially when it also looks so good on the outside!

Remind yourself, here.

8. The wonder of Wimbledon

Wimbledon Loft Conversion , A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Wimbledon Loft Conversion

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Not many architects and builders would be able to marry a modern loft conversion with a mock-Tudor property, but it's happened here with aplomb. The inside is spectacular too!

See more, here.

9. The light well in Wandsworth

​mansard loft conversion wandsworth homify Modern houses
homify

​mansard loft conversion wandsworth

homify
homify
homify

You can't see it from the outside, but this amazing loft conversion is drenched in natural light thanks to an integrated light well in the ceiling and the result simply dazzling.

Take another look, here.

10. The epitome of modern in Epping

Do you fancy your own loft conversion? homify Modern houses loft conversion,roof,balcony
homify

Do you fancy your own loft conversion?

homify
homify
homify

The built-in cupboards, contemporary styling and beautiful finished result of this Epping loft conversion made it a project that was impossible to forget. The glass safety rail is something else!

Remind yourself, here.

11. The facelift conversion in London

rear of property Progressive Design London Modern houses
Progressive Design London

rear of property

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

A formerly neglected home, the entire rear façade of this home was removed and upgraded, to include a fantastic loft conversion. Not a small project, but a fabulously effective one!

Have another look, here.

12. The grand slam in Wimbledon

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon homify Modern houses
homify

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon

homify
homify
homify

Beautiful and in-keeping with neighbour's conversions, this loft project is a real winner that added a calm and relaxing double bedroom and en suite bathroom to a cramped house.

Take a look, here.

For more best of 2016 roundups, take a look at this Ideabook: homify's Garden Ideas of The Year 2016.

Choosing the right colour for your child's nursery
Which of these was your favourite of the year?

