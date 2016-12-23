homify's Loft Conversions of The Year

Welcome to another wonderful day of home improvement inspiration, which today takes the form of loft conversions. We've looked at countless attic renovations throughout 2016, but have brought together a selection of just 12 that we really liked and we're going to make you work for all the information about them!
While we could show you an inside shot, some of the best results are visible on the outside, so will be showing you a façade picture and including a link for you to investigate further. It's all because we don't want you to miss the incredible design work the architects in charge put in.
Ready to cast your eyes to the sky? Then let's do it…
This lovely and tonally in-keeping loft conversion gave the resident a whole extra double bedroom, an en suite bathroom and a charming Juliet balcony. It looks so subtle from the rear!
Dormers don't always look great with the existing home, but this one certainly did! An unusual but beautiful home, the finished room is spectacular and enjoys so much light.
You can see this loft conversion was something pretty special already, thanks to this shot taken on the newly created balcony. The stainless steel privacy panels are a revelation and the inside is gorgeous!
From the front of the house, the only tell that there's a loft conversion are the windows in the roof. Apart from that, it's a total surprise. That's design genius and we loved the inclusion of natural stone on the inside.
From the front, there's no trace of a loft conversion and, being a terrace house, you need an invite to see the back, which would then give the game away.
The secret conversion was finished in such a modern style that we know you'll do a double take!
We remember this project like it was yesterday, thanks to the huge bedroom suite that was created, the floating storage and fantastic en suite. It's still making us green with envy, especially when it also looks so good on the outside!
Not many architects and builders would be able to marry a modern loft conversion with a mock-Tudor property, but it's happened here with aplomb. The inside is spectacular too!
You can't see it from the outside, but this amazing loft conversion is drenched in natural light thanks to an integrated light well in the ceiling and the result simply dazzling.
The built-in cupboards, contemporary styling and beautiful finished result of this Epping loft conversion made it a project that was impossible to forget. The glass safety rail is something else!
A formerly neglected home, the entire rear façade of this home was removed and upgraded, to include a fantastic loft conversion. Not a small project, but a fabulously effective one!
Beautiful and in-keeping with neighbour's conversions, this loft project is a real winner that added a calm and relaxing double bedroom and en suite bathroom to a cramped house.
