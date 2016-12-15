Your browser is out-of-date.

A couple gave their 90s home a £76k modern extension

Luke Riley Luke Riley
homify Modern living room Wood White
Rather than design an extension that continued in the same architectural style of the existing building, the architects decided to attempt something that was far more interesting.  

With its striking geometric shape and surprising shade of colour, this modern extension has forever altered this 1990s property. Measuring in at 45 m², the extension has added a significant amount of living space to the dwelling. 

Once you've seen the captured images below, you'll understand why the £76k price tag was money well spent. 

Scroll down to begin!

Weatherboard meets metal

Built in the early 1990s, this modest weatherboard house stands today with a new addition. Forming together as a quirky partnership, the new extension stands alongside the original home in a harmonious manner.

With references to a contemporary architectural language, the single-storey volume brings a dynamic interpretation of modern home design

New colours

This addition to the 1990s home, by Camelia Alex-Letenneur Architecture Design, sets up a unique dialogue between old and new. 

A modern identity is achieved by wrapping the new structure in metal sheeting. Now, green wouldn't usually be the first choice for most of us, however, it works so very well in this context. 

Green with envy

Before the home improvement project had occurred, the original home had a poor connection with the garden. Thanks to the new addition, a new dialogue between inside and outside spaces has been initiated.

Critical to this dialogue was the installation of glass doors that stand at full length and width. These doors ensure a smooth flow between the interior space and the garden, helping to ignite the idea that the indoors/outdoors are one and the same. 

New interiors

Inside the home, what used to be a dark, dingy patio now opens up into a shared kitchen and living space that boasts an envious modern décor. 

Just like we witnessed on the exterior face, the architects were unafraid to use bold colours where they felt necessary. 

Finding a connection

The architects were careful about altering the experience of the existing rooms since the owners remained fans of their home's original layout. 

The connection to the original house is carried throughout by the removal of certain internal walls, opening up the former living rooms to create new communal spaces. 

Pictured in frame is the new living room, which benefits most from this open-plan concept. 

Framed views

As you can see from our final image of the project, those full-length doors and windows are a genuine game changer. They help to bring in a significant amount of natural light into the interiors while creating a sense of spaciousness.

Showered with abundant daylight and beautiful framed vistas, the dining room could be the highlight of the tour!

If you wish to see another great project, don't miss: Victorian Manchester home remodel.

Would you consider an extension like this for your home? 

