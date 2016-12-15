A couple gave their 90s home a £76k modern extension

Rather than design an extension that continued in the same architectural style of the existing building, the architects decided to attempt something that was far more interesting.

With its striking geometric shape and surprising shade of colour, this modern extension has forever altered this 1990s property. Measuring in at 45 m², the extension has added a significant amount of living space to the dwelling.

Once you've seen the captured images below, you'll understand why the £76k price tag was money well spent.

