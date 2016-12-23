25 biggest decorating mistakes and solutions (part two)

We know we keep telling you about all the home decorating mistakes that people make but, with a new year looming, wouldn't you like to know that your home needs no further improvement? Perhaps rectifying any mistakes you're making could be your New Year's resolution!
Interior designers learn by doing and know what to avoid, but we like the easy option so figured out what all those niggly errors are and will fill you in today.
So if you're ready for part two of our informative guide, let's get to it!
Solution: Measure twice, buy once!
Measure doorways, the room your new furniture will go in and think about where radiators are. All of these will impact where you can put furniture and how big it can be.
Solution: Keep them as accents.
You don't need to steer clear of patterns altogether and pattern clashing is really popular right now. However, instead of choosing a sofa with a bold print and statement wallpaper, simply save the patterns for removable items, such as throws and cushions.
Solution: Anchor them under furniture.
Rugs should always make contact with furniture in the room or they look a little lost. In a living room, make sure you get at least a corner under your sofa and the problem will be solved.
Solution: Use natural, main and task lighting.
Don't simply rely on one light source, as different times of the day will mean it is more or less effective. Make sure you have a few light sources in every room, so you can create exactly the right mood and have enough light to work with.
Solution: Line frames up with your eye line.
This is such a common error! Hang your art at eye level (when you're standing) and you'll never go wrong. Anything else will look out of place.
Solution: Go for something classic and accessorise.
You might fancy a real statement sofa and that's fine, but choose a neutral fabric for the covers so you can add cushions and accessorise in other ways.
A loud sofa is something you could tire of and it might be expensive to have new covers made.
Solution: Try to use your floor space more creatively.
Having all of your furniture at the edge of a room tends to make the centre area feel a little empty and lost. Use your sofas to create a cosy seating nook in the middle of the space instead.
Solution: Invest in proper window dressings.
Curtains should be hung high and wide to trick the eye into seeing much bigger windows, but blinds and shutters are great options too. You want to draw the eye to all the natural light you have!
Solution: Create a feature wall.
Just go for it! Seriously, what's the worst that can happen? You don't like it, you just paint over it. Or you could commit and go for a vivid kitchen.
Colour brings energy and life into your home so don't shy away.
Solution: Only display your favourites.
You don't have to throw out a lifetime's worth of memories, but only keeping your favourite ornaments on show will create a less cluttered aesthetic and cut down on your dusting time!
Solution: Keep a stash in a cupboard.
We all love a swathe of cushions on the sofa but when seat space becomes more in demand, too many of them will be a pain to contend with.
Have a few but keep extras in a cupboard for when you want a pretty aesthetic but won't be sat down for a while.
Solution: Commit to real ones.
Don't buy fake house plants! We can't stress just how much of a decorating no-no this is! There are plenty of low-maintenance varieties out there, so find something you can care for.
