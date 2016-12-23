25 biggest decorating mistakes and solutions (part two)

We know we keep telling you about all the home decorating mistakes that people make but, with a new year looming, wouldn't you like to know that your home needs no further improvement? Perhaps rectifying any mistakes you're making could be your New Year's resolution!

Interior designers learn by doing and know what to avoid, but we like the easy option so figured out what all those niggly errors are and will fill you in today.

So if you're ready for part two of our informative guide, let's get to it!