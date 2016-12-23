16 money-saving tricks for when you next buy furniture

Financially speaking, buying furniture can be a real bind. You trawl the shops looking for something you like and then you see the price tag! When you've recovered from the shock of how much your great taste could cost you, it's time to sit down with a cuppa and see how you could save money. That's what we want to help you with today.

Interior designers know how to source amazing furniture for a steal and now so do we, and we can't keep a secret. From savvy-shopping to bargain-hunting, we have all the tips you need to get the look you want for your home for less.

Let's get to it!