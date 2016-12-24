Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 amazing alternatives to traditional Christmas trees

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

Deck the halls with… anything but a normal Christmas tree! No, we haven't turned all bah humbug and Scrooge on you, but not everyone likes a needle-shedding tree in their living room, or a fake plastic counterpart. So, if you like your Christmas decorations to have a little more personality, this is the festive article for you.

Interior designers know how to create the seasonal look without reaching for tinsel and baubles, so we're going to follow their lead and show you some really funky tree alternatives today. 

Ready for a few surprises? Then come with us now to add some serious style to your ho, ho, home!

1. Keep it simple

Christmas '14, Farrow & Ball Farrow & Ball Living roomLighting
Farrow &amp; Ball

Christmas '14

Farrow & Ball
Farrow &amp; Ball
Farrow & Ball

Sticks and fairy lights, what could be easier than that? Not a suggestion for a family home, but it's cool as ice nonetheless!

2. Plug in baby

Doppeltannenbaum mit einem LED Lichtschlauch, Metall & Gestaltung Dipl. Designer (FH) Peter Schmitz Metall & Gestaltung Dipl. Designer (FH) Peter Schmitz Living roomLighting
Metall &amp; Gestaltung Dipl. Designer (FH) Peter Schmitz

Metall & Gestaltung Dipl. Designer (FH) Peter Schmitz
Metall &amp; Gestaltung Dipl. Designer (FH) Peter Schmitz
Metall & Gestaltung Dipl. Designer (FH) Peter Schmitz

Shaped metal light hangers are a fun way to get the tree shape you want without any of the decorating hassle. Just plug in and go!

3. Reuse and re-love

Christmas Range, The White Company The White Company
The White Company

Christmas Range

The White Company
The White Company
The White Company

Anything old and shabby looking can be a tree alternative. Add a few decorations and some lights et voila. You have a Christmas chair… or ladder!

4. Be a little scrappy

Sapins de Noël, ANTONIN Liliane ANTONIN Liliane ArtworkOther artistic objects
ANTONIN Liliane

ANTONIN Liliane
ANTONIN Liliane
ANTONIN Liliane

Got some fabric scraps laying around? You can quilt them together, sew in some lights and you have an amazing, thrifty tree! Just be sure to get low-heat bulbs.

5. Oh felty tree, oh felty tree

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want to go a little more high-end with your tree alternative, make a wooden base to stand a cute felt tree on. You can make the tree like you would a cushion.

6. Pucker up by the pallets

Décoration de Noël en bois de palette, Wood BC Wood BC HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Wood BC

Wood BC
Wood BC
Wood BC

We bet you never thought pallets could look so good! Remove the wooden braces and stagger them (gluing in between) for a lovely rustic tree look.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Is that a Jenga puzzle?

Alberi di Natale, dESIGNoBJECT.it dESIGNoBJECT.it HouseholdAccessories & decoration
dESIGNoBJECT.it

dESIGNoBJECT.it
dESIGNoBJECT.it
dESIGNoBJECT.it

Chunky wooden blocks can work as a tree alternative too, if you like something a little more contemporary.

8. Merry and metal

Stimmungsvolle Weihnachten mit Filigrantree von Trine Find, HolzDesignPur HolzDesignPur Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood Black
HolzDesignPur

HolzDesignPur
HolzDesignPur
HolzDesignPur

For all you minimalists out there, a simple metal tree is the perfect way to embrace the season without any of the tat.

9. Driftwood bonanza

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you love a beach walk, keep an eye out for driftwood as it makes for such a pretty tree alternative. Just string it together and you're done!

10. Not just for wrapping

Christmas '14, Farrow & Ball Farrow & Ball Living roomAccessories & decoration
Farrow &amp; Ball

Christmas '14

Farrow & Ball
Farrow &amp; Ball
Farrow & Ball

Keep hold of some wrapping paper and you can create origami stars that make a great tree alternative when stacked!

11. Perfectly pretty

homify Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting
homify

homify
homify
homify

Have a look in your local garden centre and we think you'll find some fantastic light up tree alternatives. These conical ones are too cute!

12. A little kitsch, for the kids

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

We all know that kids love Christmas and these tall, tree-shaped, LED light boxes will make them feel like they're in Narnia. We like them too, but keep that quiet.

13. Spinning around

Weihnachtsdeko - modern interpretiert, found4you found4you Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood Beige
found4you

found4you
found4you
found4you

How simple yet effective is this tree alternative? It's just a few rounds cut from ply and glued to a pole. You can even stack the presents on it!

14. You could make that

Weihnachten mal anders - im Industrial Design, ilTubo Wohnakzente ilTubo Wohnakzente Living roomAccessories & decoration Iron/Steel Black
ilTubo Wohnakzente

ilTubo Wohnakzente
ilTubo Wohnakzente
ilTubo Wohnakzente

How many times have you uttered the words, I could make that? Well, now is your time to prove it. Grab some plumbing supplies and spray paint to recreate this idea!

15. Stick 'em up!

Weihnachten, Denoda Denoda Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Denoda

Denoda
Denoda
Denoda

Wall decals in the shape of Christmas trees? Genius! All the fun of a tree with no clean up or aftercare. Just peel off when you're done and reapply next year!

16. Get wired

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration Metal Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

Seriously, all of these simple tree alternatives are really amazing! This simple wire version looks gorgeous with a few decorations and can just go in the loft when you're done.

17. Can't see the wood for the trees…

Advents- und Weihnachtszeit - modernes Design aus traditionellem Holz, Baumelemente Baumelemente Office spaces & stores
Baumelemente

Baumelemente
Baumelemente
Baumelemente

A tree made from wood. Brilliant! It almost feels like a joke, but when they look this good, how can it be? We really love this simple to make idea!

18. Multitasking under the mistletoe

Calendario Adviento, Mundo Raquel Mundo Raquel HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Mundo Raquel

Mundo Raquel
Mundo Raquel
Mundo Raquel

Is it a Christmas tree? Is it an advent calendar? It's both! When space is tight, a hanging calendar like this one can take on the task of being the tree too.

19. For DIY enthusiasts

Timber Tree homify Interior landscaping
homify

Timber Tree

homify
homify
homify

Someone got a router for Christmas last year! This conical design is ideal for any space and, with the round platforms, you can leave pressies under and on the tree.

20. Bah, humbug!

WALL TREE LAMP, TAODESIGN Taller de Ambientes y Objetos TAODESIGN Taller de Ambientes y Objetos Eclectic style living room
TAODESIGN Taller de Ambientes y Objetos

TAODESIGN Taller de Ambientes y Objetos
TAODESIGN Taller de Ambientes y Objetos
TAODESIGN Taller de Ambientes y Objetos

When you don't want people to know you secretly love Christmas, a wall light in the shape of any tree can add a little festive cheer, but not in an obvious way. 

Just don't bah, humbug too much or you'll get coal in your stocking!

For extra festive cheer, take a look at this Ideabook: Small things you should clean before Xmas guests arrive.

A single-family home (where every room is beautiful)
How else do you celebrate Christmas a little differently?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks