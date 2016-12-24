20 amazing alternatives to traditional Christmas trees

Deck the halls with… anything but a normal Christmas tree! No, we haven't turned all
bah humbug and Scrooge on you, but not everyone likes a needle-shedding tree in their living room, or a fake plastic counterpart. So, if you like your Christmas decorations to have a little more personality, this is the festive article for you.
Interior designers know how to create the seasonal look without reaching for tinsel and baubles, so we're going to follow their lead and show you some really funky tree alternatives today.
Ready for a few surprises? Then come with us now to add some serious style to your ho, ho, home!
Sticks and fairy lights, what could be easier than that? Not a suggestion for a family home, but it's cool as ice nonetheless!
Shaped metal light hangers are a fun way to get the tree shape you want without any of the decorating hassle. Just plug in and go!
Anything old and shabby looking can be a tree alternative. Add a few decorations and some lights et voila. You have a Christmas chair… or ladder!
Got some fabric scraps laying around? You can quilt them together, sew in some lights and you have an amazing, thrifty tree! Just be sure to get low-heat bulbs.
Oh felty tree, oh felty tree
If you want to go a little more high-end with your tree alternative, make a wooden base to stand a cute felt tree on. You can make the tree like you would a cushion.
We bet you never thought pallets could look so good! Remove the wooden braces and stagger them (gluing in between) for a lovely rustic tree look.
Chunky wooden blocks can work as a tree alternative too, if you like something a little more contemporary.
For all you minimalists out there, a simple metal tree is the perfect way to embrace the season without any of the tat.
If you love a beach walk, keep an eye out for driftwood as it makes for such a pretty tree alternative. Just string it together and you're done!
Keep hold of some wrapping paper and you can create origami stars that make a great tree alternative when stacked!
Have a look in your local garden centre and we think you'll find some fantastic light up tree alternatives. These conical ones are too cute!
We all know that kids love Christmas and these tall, tree-shaped, LED light boxes will make them feel like they're in Narnia. We like them too, but keep that quiet.
How simple yet effective is this tree alternative? It's just a few rounds cut from ply and glued to a pole. You can even stack the presents on it!
How many times have you uttered the words,
I could make that? Well, now is your time to prove it. Grab some plumbing supplies and spray paint to recreate this idea!
Wall decals in the shape of Christmas trees? Genius! All the fun of a tree with no clean up or aftercare. Just peel off when you're done and reapply next year!
Seriously, all of these simple tree alternatives are really amazing! This simple wire version looks gorgeous with a few decorations and can just go in the loft when you're done.
A tree made from wood. Brilliant! It almost feels like a joke, but when they look this good, how can it be? We really love this simple to make idea!
Is it a Christmas tree? Is it an advent calendar? It's both! When space is tight, a hanging calendar like this one can take on the task of being the tree too.
Someone got a router for Christmas last year! This conical design is ideal for any space and, with the round platforms, you can leave pressies under and on the tree.
When you don't want people to know you secretly love Christmas, a wall light in the shape of any tree can add a little festive cheer, but not in an obvious way.
Just don't
bah, humbug too much or you'll get coal in your stocking!
