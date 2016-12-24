20 amazing alternatives to traditional Christmas trees

Deck the halls with… anything but a normal Christmas tree! No, we haven't turned all bah humbug and Scrooge on you, but not everyone likes a needle-shedding tree in their living room, or a fake plastic counterpart. So, if you like your Christmas decorations to have a little more personality, this is the festive article for you.

Interior designers know how to create the seasonal look without reaching for tinsel and baubles, so we're going to follow their lead and show you some really funky tree alternatives today.

Ready for a few surprises? Then come with us now to add some serious style to your ho, ho, home!