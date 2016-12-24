What wardrobes work best in small bedrooms?

When space is tight but your clothes are plentiful, you need a wardrobe that's up to the task of storing, displaying and keeping all your garments safe. That's what we're going to show you today; 15 fantastic wardrobes that are guaranteed to give you the maximum amount of storage for your space.
We know that you don't want to sacrifice a huge amount of your bedroom space just for a wardrobe, so we looked at what some interior designers have been putting in place for their clients and we know you're going to fall in love with at least a few of these ideas.
However, before we start we want to warn you that if you have a spare room going to waste in your home, you might find some ideas for it in here…
The bottom-up design of this wardrobe is fantastic as you start with shelves and drawers, find a show platform and then finally have hanging space at the top.
Everything has a place and the wardrobe itself encourages regular auditing and tidiness… perfection!
So, this is a pretty special set up! With each wall having a designated function, nothing can be lost, everything can be seen and it's clear where everything belongs.
Just imagine being able to walk around all your clothes in order to find what you need and a shoe wall? We are desperate for one!
When it comes to clothing storage, there is no such thing as an awkward space, as custom carpentry can create tailored solutions for everything.
Those smaller, angled cubbyholes? Perfect for towels, sheets and smaller items, while the rest of the shelves and hanging space take care of the bulk. Building against the walls also frees up the middle of the room for posing!
If you have an extra room at home, how about installing something like this? Admit it, you'd love to!
Wall-to-wall shelving and some hanging rail adaptations is all you need, and you'll find that everything you currently have bursting out of a small closet will have breathing space.
Wow! Connected to the master bedroom by a door-less entry, this room is everything we've ever dreamed of!
Drawers for accessories, inset shelving for bulky bags and more hanging rails than a branch of Topshop, this really is a spectacular room that has used the space perfectly.
This room is not only beautiful and fit for purpose, it's also super clever in the way it's used mirrors. Sliding doors with full mirror panels, make all the clothes simply disappear and keep the space feeling large, as well as offering the ideal vantage point to check your outfit is perfect.
Adding seating is a stroke of genius, so you wouldn't need to hop about as you put shoes on!
Using what could have been relatively dead space, a metal framework has neatly boxed off a section of corridor to transform it into a Scandinavian-chic wardrobe.
With a window offering natural light for proper outfit assessment and simple wall storage, the space has been divided so neatly!
The room is not as big as you think it is, as the far wall is covered in mirror panels that simply gives the illusion of a double-depth space. So clever and what a way to balance out all the white.
A healthy mix of shelves, rails and drawers keeps this area totally fit for purpose, while the pull-out shoe drawers add a level of extra luxury.
This is how to prevent arguments in the home!
With one wall dedicated to one partner and another wall for the other, you will never find yourself sifting through trousers and shirts that aren't yours in order to find something to wear.
And can we take a moment to appreciate the trouser-hanging system?
That spare room might be entering your mind again now, as wouldn't you love a walk-in wardrobe that looked and felt like your very own private boutique?
Subtle large drawers offer all the shoe and accessory storage you'd need, while suspended rails keep the room feeling open and huge!
Leather, suede and rich, dark wood have made a stately walk-in wardrobe and one that anyone would love to spend time in!
Using the wall space well, differing heights of clothing rails account for a wide variety of clothing needs—from long dresses through to short jackets and folded trousers—and the comfy ottoman offers a place to rest when the majesty of your wardrobe just gets too much.
This is a fun and quirky space!
With a comfortable chair for perching on and wall shelving built up to the ceiling, not an inch of storage space has been lost, but exactly the right amount of room has been created to add in a dressing table.
It's the perfect place for applying makeup in front of a window, and has made sure that no floor space has been wasted.
You don't need a huge walk-in wardrobe to create something perfect for you, as this small but beautiful example shows.
Slimline and fabulous, there is even space specifically for suitcases and hats, which shows that the main priorities of the owners have really been accounted for.
We're starting to think a lot about our own clothes and when you add it all up, they probably total a lot of money, so doesn't it make sense to look after them and display them to their fullest?
This designer-inspired space makes a show of getting dressed in the morning and, as ever, we're obsessed with the shoe storage. We also think that wardrobe lighting is essential now we've appreciated it here!
No, w're not talking about you in your finery, though we bet you look great. Instead, we're referring to how well situated this room is, despite not being large.
A fairly standard small spare room size, we think the deep wall shelves give a cosy feel, while also offering all the storage you could need. And that window! What a way to get dressed in the morning, drenched in natural light!
