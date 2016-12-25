15 ideas for your home's entrance

How you finish your home entrance says a lot about you and the inside of your property, so don't you want to make sure that's it's making a wonderful first impression?
We know that you do, so we've taken a look at some beautiful projects that have managed to capture a welcoming feel and covetable aesthetic all in one design and we are going to show you the best of them today!
Interior designers, despite their title, really know how to create an exterior entrance that speaks for itself so, if you're on the hunt for some fresh home design inspiration to guide your façade revamp, we think you'll love all of these!
Let's take a look…
The chequerboard tiles, intricate iron handrail and simple garden borders create a welcoming entrance that has rustic, nostalgic overtones.
A pair of lights at the foot of the steps add more than mere practicality, as they will look ambient and gorgeous at night!
The sunken front door makes for a really private home entrance here, but that's not to say that it's not outrageously stylish.
Chic concrete stepping stones neatly lead right up to the door, with uplighters making easy work of highlighting the angles and surfaces of the house.
Nothing makes a home entrance stand out quite like a vivid colour and this bright red version looks great to us.
Painting the fascia board, window frame and door so they they all match was a stroke of genius and the gentle climbers finish the look to perfection.
Making your entrance something special might sound like an expensive endeavour, but even something as simple as some wall-mounted lights will make a big difference.
Insert warm bulbs and the look will be exceptionally welcoming, while upping your security a little as well.
When you want your home entrance to shine, steps leading up to the doorway are a fantastic idea that add glamour and drama to the proceedings.
Nothing makes entering a house a real ceremony quite like sleek and stylish steps!
When you don't have a lot of space to work with but you still want to make more of your home entrance, a small, neat garden border will do the trick.
Keep the area neat with bark chippings or pretty shingle and you'll never even have to weed it either.
We are in love with the large chrome house number on this building and think it really sets the tone for the interior. How strange that something so small and seemingly unimportant can make such a huge difference, but it really can.
You could even commission a bespoke sign!
Not that the front door isn't eye-catching and amazing enough, but what we are focusing on is the gorgeous glass surround. What a way to make the inside of your house add a little extra flair to the exterior.
Just beware of nosey neighbours!
Have you ever seen a home entrance quite like this one before? We haven't! Tiling the door surround in a medley of mosaic tile pieces adds texture, colour and variety to what can otherwise be a purely perfunctory zone.
The best part is that you can use any colours and they'll look amazing.
We've seen wooden front doors before but this oversized version, complete with a pivoting system, is incredible! When closed, the entrance will look modern and chic and when open, visitors will be blown away by the unique design.
Polished concrete is fast becoming one of the most popular construction materials out there and we can see why, as this entrance is mind-boggling.
So different, neutral and enticing, it looks perfect with a metal door and swish outdoor lighting!
When you have a home that is simplicity itself, you don't need to do too much to make the entrance really stand out.
This perfectly smooth façade has been brought to life with a richly stained wooden door and the effect is charming and inviting in equal measure.
What an impact a natural stone wall is having here. We're obsessed with the way the creamy tones meet a gloss wooden front door and meld with the wider render.
Add some potted plants and the look is complete!
A water feature right outside the front door? Don't mind if we do!
All eyes will be on your home if you decide to take inspiration from this fantastic entrance, and for extra oomph, some piquant lighting would be amazing.
Adding a porch to your home entrance will always make it draw admiring glances and it's surprisingly simple to do.
With a wide variety of styles to choose from, you'll be able to pick something that really suits your home's façade and highlights its best points!
