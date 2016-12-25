Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas for your home's entrance

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Front doors
How you finish your home entrance says a lot about you and the inside of your property, so don't you want to make sure that's it's making a wonderful first impression? 

We know that you do, so we've taken a look at some beautiful projects that have managed to capture a welcoming feel and covetable aesthetic all in one design and we are going to show you the best of them today! 

Interior designers, despite their title, really know how to create an exterior entrance that speaks for itself so, if you're on the hunt for some fresh home design inspiration to guide your façade revamp, we think you'll love all of these! 

Let's take a look…

1. Rustic and charming

Дом в г.Калининграде, AGRAFFE design AGRAFFE design Classic style houses
AGRAFFE design

AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design

The chequerboard tiles, intricate iron handrail and simple garden borders create a welcoming entrance that has rustic, nostalgic overtones. 

A pair of lights at the foot of the steps add more than mere practicality, as they will look ambient and gorgeous at night!

2. Ultra-stealthy

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern windows & doors Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

The sunken front door makes for a really private home entrance here, but that's not to say that it's not outrageously stylish. 

Chic concrete stepping stones neatly lead right up to the door, with uplighters making easy work of highlighting the angles and surfaces of the house.

3. A splash of colour

Saman Damı, ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ Country style houses
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

Nothing makes a home entrance stand out quite like a vivid colour and this bright red version looks great to us. 

Painting the fascia board, window frame and door so they they all match was a stroke of genius and the gentle climbers finish the look to perfection.

4. Light it up

Ankara Villa, RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN Modern houses
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN

RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN

Making your entrance something special might sound like an expensive endeavour, but even something as simple as some wall-mounted lights will make a big difference.

Insert warm bulbs and the look will be exceptionally welcoming, while upping your security a little as well.

5. Step up

Karadavut Villa, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern houses
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

When you want your home entrance to shine, steps leading up to the doorway are a fantastic idea that add glamour and drama to the proceedings. 

Nothing makes entering a house a real ceremony quite like sleek and stylish steps!

6. Neat borders

Casa E-171, ELVARQUITECTOS ELVARQUITECTOS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
ELVARQUITECTOS

ELVARQUITECTOS
ELVARQUITECTOS
ELVARQUITECTOS

When you don't have a lot of space to work with but you still want to make more of your home entrance, a small, neat garden border will do the trick. 

Keep the area neat with bark chippings or pretty shingle and you'll never even have to weed it either.

7. Got your number

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

We are in love with the large chrome house number on this building and think it really sets the tone for the interior. How strange that something so small and seemingly unimportant can make such a huge difference, but it really can. 

You could even commission a bespoke sign!

8. You'll see right through this idea

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern windows & doors
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Not that the front door isn't eye-catching and amazing enough, but what we are focusing on is the gorgeous glass surround. What a way to make the inside of your house add a little extra flair to the exterior. 

Just beware of nosey neighbours!

9. Mad about mosaics

音楽家の家「Casa Felice」, ユミラ建築設計室 ユミラ建築設計室 Modern windows & doors
ユミラ建築設計室

ユミラ建築設計室
ユミラ建築設計室
ユミラ建築設計室

Have you ever seen a home entrance quite like this one before? We haven't! Tiling the door surround in a medley of mosaic tile pieces adds texture, colour and variety to what can otherwise be a purely perfunctory zone. 

The best part is that you can use any colours and they'll look amazing.

10. Wide-eyed

Residência Brise, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern windows & doors
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

We've seen wooden front doors before but this oversized version, complete with a pivoting system, is incredible! When closed, the entrance will look modern and chic and when open, visitors will be blown away by the unique design.

11. Textural delight

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Front doors
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

Polished concrete is fast becoming one of the most popular construction materials out there and we can see why, as this entrance is mind-boggling.

So different, neutral and enticing, it looks perfect with a metal door and swish outdoor lighting!

12. No frills

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

When you have a home that is simplicity itself, you don't need to do too much to make the entrance really stand out.

This perfectly smooth façade has been brought to life with a richly stained wooden door and the effect is charming and inviting in equal measure.

13. Serious style

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

What an impact a natural stone wall is having here. We're obsessed with the way the creamy tones meet a gloss wooden front door and meld with the wider render. 

Add some potted plants and the look is complete!

14. Make a splash

Casa del Cabo, Remy Arquitectos Remy Arquitectos Modern houses
Remy Arquitectos

Remy Arquitectos
Remy Arquitectos
Remy Arquitectos

A water feature right outside the front door? Don't mind if we do! 

All eyes will be on your home if you decide to take inspiration from this fantastic entrance, and for extra oomph, some piquant lighting would be amazing.

15. Cover up

Casa Unifamiliar, Estilo Clasico Rural Argentino en Luján, Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste Country style windows & doors
Opra Nova—Arquitectos—Buenos Aires—Zona Oeste

Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste
Opra Nova—Arquitectos—Buenos Aires—Zona Oeste
Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste

Adding a porch to your home entrance will always make it draw admiring glances and it's surprisingly simple to do. 

With a wide variety of styles to choose from, you'll be able to pick something that really suits your home's façade and highlights its best points!

Fore more entrance inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Really simple ideas for a really impressive entrance.

homify Top 5: "What do people with clean homes secretly do?"
Which of these styles did you love the most?

