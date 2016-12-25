Your browser is out-of-date.

30 money-savings tips all homeowners should know (part one)

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style living room
Buying a home is an expensive endeavour but you can make sure you spend less once you own your home, if you read our top tips for thrifty ownership.

There are so many things to know, check and be aware of that it's very easy to lose track and let a few things slip through the net, but we don't want that happen to you, so we're going to fill you in on all those little niggly things that quickly add up. 

These are the secrets that estate agents never tell you (even though you're spending a fortune with them), but never fear, as homify is here and we want to save you money!

1. Turn down your heating if you light a fire

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

It doesn't make sense to have two types of fuel burning.

2. Pull older food to the front of cupboards

Abimis
Abimis

Abimis
Abimis
Abimis

Your kitchen is a sink hole for money, so food rotate to look after the pennies.

3. Check your fridge's temperature setting

Marzia Bettoli Interior Designer
Marzia Bettoli Interior Designer

Marzia Bettoli Interior Designer
Marzia Bettoli Interior Designer
Marzia Bettoli Interior Designer

If it's too warm it'll spoil your food and too cold will increase your energy bill, so find the middle point.

4. Set a low but comfortable temperature on your thermostat

HORUS
HORUS

Thermostatic mixing

HORUS
HORUS
HORUS

Around 18°C is a warm but not excessive or expensive temperature to maintain.

5. Check your plug sockets are working

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

If something stops working, check your socket first. You might throw out a perfectly good electrical item otherwise.

6. Know where your fuse box is

Cocottes Studio
Cocottes Studio

Cocottes Studio
Cocottes Studio
Cocottes Studio

If your house trips a fuse, you need to be able to deal with it quickly before food spoils or the house cools, so locate your box!

7. Acquaint yourself with your stopcock

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

A water leak is a costly problem, but shutting off the mains supply will save you money and extra hassle.

8. Pick your shower head with eco credentials in mind

Matki Showering

Mosc Slider Corner Black
Matki Showering

Mosc Slider Corner Black

Matki Showering
Matki Showering
Matki Showering

Low-flow shower heads ensure you won't ever waste water or pay for more than you need.

9. Use expanding foam around sink connections

innenarchitektur-rathke
innenarchitektur-rathke

innenarchitektur-rathke
innenarchitektur-rathke
innenarchitektur-rathke

Seal the spot where your sink plumbing enters the wall to prevent draughts and wasted heating.

10. Take care of draughts

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Speaking of draughts, any doors that are letting them in need to be properly sealed. An excluder is a cheap solution.

11. Seal electrical sockets

Retrotouch Limited

Crystal Glass 1 Gang Rocker Light Switch White with Chrome Trim
Retrotouch Limited

Crystal Glass 1 Gang Rocker Light Switch White with Chrome Trim

Retrotouch Limited
Retrotouch Limited
Retrotouch Limited

Before putting socket faces on, make sure you insulate your boxes with electrical insulation. Better safe than sorry!

12. Monitor your gutters

A1 Lofts and Extensions

Wimbledon Loft Conversion
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Wimbledon Loft Conversion

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

A quick monthly check in autumn and winter for debris will prevent a costly repair bill later.

13. Don't dismiss ceiling fans

homify

Living Checker patterned false ceiling design
homify

Living Checker patterned false ceiling design

homify
homify
homify

Great in winter and summer for circulating ambient air, these are a godsend!

14. Invest in a table that can stash the TV remotes

BluBambu Living

Reclaimed Pestle & Mortar Coffee Table
BluBambu Living

Reclaimed Pestle & Mortar Coffee Table

BluBambu Living
BluBambu Living
BluBambu Living

If you don't want to keep buying remotes, invest in a handy storage coffee table. 

15. Grab the glow-in-the-dark paint

FLORIAN LIGHT
FLORIAN LIGHT

FLORIAN LIGHT
FLORIAN LIGHT
FLORIAN LIGHT

It sounds strange, but a little dab on your light switches will mean grubby hands don't ruin clean walls and necessitate a re-paint!

Come back tomorrow for part two and in the meantime, check out this Ideabook: 16 money-saving tricks for when you next buy furniture.

Which of these tips will you try?

