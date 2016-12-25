30 money-savings tips all homeowners should know (part one)

Buying a home is an expensive endeavour but you can make sure you spend less once you own your home, if you read our top tips for thrifty ownership.
There are so many things to know, check and be aware of that it's very easy to lose track and let a few things slip through the net, but we don't want that happen to you, so we're going to fill you in on all those little niggly things that quickly add up.
These are the secrets that estate agents never tell you (even though you're spending a fortune with them), but never fear, as homify is here and we want to save you money!
It doesn't make sense to have two types of fuel burning.
Your kitchen is a sink hole for money, so food rotate to look after the pennies.
If it's too warm it'll spoil your food and too cold will increase your energy bill, so find the middle point.
Around 18°C is a warm but not excessive or expensive temperature to maintain.
If something stops working, check your socket first. You might throw out a perfectly good electrical item otherwise.
If your house trips a fuse, you need to be able to deal with it quickly before food spoils or the house cools, so locate your box!
A water leak is a costly problem, but shutting off the mains supply will save you money and extra hassle.
Low-flow shower heads ensure you won't ever waste water or pay for more than you need.
Seal the spot where your sink plumbing enters the wall to prevent draughts and wasted heating.
Speaking of draughts, any doors that are letting them in need to be properly sealed. An excluder is a cheap solution.
Before putting socket faces on, make sure you insulate your boxes with electrical insulation. Better safe than sorry!
A quick monthly check in autumn and winter for debris will prevent a costly repair bill later.
Great in winter and summer for circulating ambient air, these are a godsend!
If you don't want to keep buying remotes, invest in a handy storage coffee table.
It sounds strange, but a little dab on your light switches will mean grubby hands don't ruin clean walls and necessitate a re-paint!
