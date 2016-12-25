30 money-savings tips all homeowners should know (part one)

Buying a home is an expensive endeavour but you can make sure you spend less once you own your home, if you read our top tips for thrifty ownership.

There are so many things to know, check and be aware of that it's very easy to lose track and let a few things slip through the net, but we don't want that happen to you, so we're going to fill you in on all those little niggly things that quickly add up.

These are the secrets that estate agents never tell you (even though you're spending a fortune with them), but never fear, as homify is here and we want to save you money!