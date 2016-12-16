Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Old Georgian home gets a dazzling modern extension

Luke Riley Luke Riley
Pond Street, Belsize Architects Belsize Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

It’s not every day you come across a property such as this. Bursting with character, this Grade II listed Georgian townhouse merges classic charm with contemporary home design. As you’ll soon see, it has been remodelled and extended to accommodate the needs of the current owners, rejecting stoic traditionalism for a forward-thinking approach to architecture. 

The townhouse has received a totally new and contemporary extension. Rather than continuing the home with a brick façade, the architects have gone for a transparent glass addition—really quite something! 

Just see for yourself…

A glazed box

Pond Street, Belsize Architects Belsize Architects Modern houses
Belsize Architects

Pond Street

Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects

It was no small feat to create this impressive extension with plenty of planning and consideration going into its execution.

The ‘glazed box’ approach plays with the character of the extension: a copper mesh placed within the glazing units lends it an orange-brown tint, referencing not only the red brick of the original house but also the copper eaves of a new garden pavilion. 

Scandi influence

Pond Street, Belsize Architects Belsize Architects Modern houses
Belsize Architects

Pond Street

Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects

From this perspective, we can fully appreciate the two-storey layout of the home, which centres around a charming courtyard. The interior is illuminated by warm, yellow lighting, which gives it a real homely feel. 

The colour scheme is neutral, in keeping with the modern style of the exterior. Scandi-inspired furniture, such as stylish all-white table and chair set, draws the eye and gives life to the space.

Clean lines

Pond Street, Belsize Architects Belsize Architects Modern kitchen
Belsize Architects

Pond Street

Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects

On closer inspection, we can see how the appreciation of Scandinavian design stretches to the kitchen. 

Clean lines, wooden floorboards and teardrop light shades keep things on trend, whereas leather seating and hints of natural wood add some retro charm.

A social concept

Pond Street, Belsize Architects Belsize Architects Modern garage/shed
Belsize Architects

Pond Street

Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects

Aside from the extension, great things have also taken place in the existing building. 

Rooms have been restored and redecorated for a fresh and contemporary feel and, as much as possible, spaces have been opened up to allow for more social open-plan living.

Dedicated to socialising

Pond Street, Belsize Architects Belsize Architects Modern kitchen
Belsize Architects

Pond Street

Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects

Benefiting from natural light and views of the rear garden, the formal dining area makes for a perfect setting within the townhouse's extension. 

This trendy interior décor features furnishings and elements of a variety of influences, including industrial, contemporary and minimalist styles. 

Home cinema

Pond Street, Belsize Architects Belsize Architects Modern media room
Belsize Architects

Pond Street

Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects

Whatever the lucky owners of this townhouse desire, they'll be able to fulfil them within their reimagined home. 

For fans of the cinema, there is a private theatre situated within the home's sunken level. Featuring a futuristic arrangement that looks out of this world, we're blown away by the clever design of the space. 

The study

Pond Street, Belsize Architects Belsize Architects Modern study/office
Belsize Architects

Pond Street

Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects

Hidden in a quieter portion of the residence is a private study that's curated for those needing a focused work environment. Featuring a simple arrangement of a desk, chair and some shelves, this study is designed as a no frills space. 

Incoming natural light and views of the nearby garden will no doubt provide plenty of inspiration for those sitting at their desk. 

To continue your search for inspiring projects, don't miss the the: Gravity-defying Victorian home extension.

​This is how to clean your bathroom in under 10 minutes
Could you have imagined a better result?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks