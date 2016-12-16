Old Georgian home gets a dazzling modern extension

It’s not every day you come across a property such as this. Bursting with character, this Grade II listed Georgian townhouse merges classic charm with contemporary home design. As you’ll soon see, it has been remodelled and extended to accommodate the needs of the current owners, rejecting stoic traditionalism for a forward-thinking approach to architecture.
The townhouse has received a totally new and contemporary extension. Rather than continuing the home with a brick façade, the architects have gone for a transparent glass addition—really quite something!
Just see for yourself…
It was no small feat to create this impressive extension with plenty of planning and consideration going into its execution.
The ‘glazed box’ approach plays with the character of the extension: a copper mesh placed within the glazing units lends it an orange-brown tint, referencing not only the red brick of the original house but also the copper eaves of a new garden pavilion.
From this perspective, we can fully appreciate the two-storey layout of the home, which centres around a charming courtyard. The interior is illuminated by warm, yellow lighting, which gives it a real homely feel.
The colour scheme is neutral, in keeping with the modern style of the exterior. Scandi-inspired furniture, such as stylish all-white table and chair set, draws the eye and gives life to the space.
On closer inspection, we can see how the appreciation of Scandinavian design stretches to the kitchen.
Clean lines, wooden floorboards and teardrop light shades keep things on trend, whereas leather seating and hints of natural wood add some retro charm.
Aside from the extension, great things have also taken place in the existing building.
Rooms have been restored and redecorated for a fresh and contemporary feel and, as much as possible, spaces have been opened up to allow for more social open-plan living.
Benefiting from natural light and views of the rear garden, the formal dining area makes for a perfect setting within the townhouse's extension.
This trendy interior décor features furnishings and elements of a variety of influences, including industrial, contemporary and minimalist styles.
Whatever the lucky owners of this townhouse desire, they'll be able to fulfil them within their reimagined home.
For fans of the cinema, there is a private theatre situated within the home's sunken level. Featuring a futuristic arrangement that looks out of this world, we're blown away by the clever design of the space.
Hidden in a quieter portion of the residence is a private study that's curated for those needing a focused work environment. Featuring a simple arrangement of a desk, chair and some shelves, this study is designed as a no frills space.
Incoming natural light and views of the nearby garden will no doubt provide plenty of inspiration for those sitting at their desk.
