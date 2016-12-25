Inspiring ways to make your hallway beautiful (and memorable)

A stunning home is all very well but if your hallway falls flat, so will all your other rooms. As the first space that greets you as you walk through the front door, you need to tap into the potential of your hallway by adding buckets of style and, where possible, practicality as well.
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a breathtaking hallway, filled with beautiful and well thought out touches, is the key to a memorable, incredible home and we're going to tell you some key ideas that you can try to include in your space.
Ready to get clued up on hallway must haves? Then let's begin!
This striped stair runner shows what a huge impact some simple carpet can have on your hallway.
The rest of the space can be totally plain but if you have bold textiles, the area will look well finished, neat and perfectly curated.
Hallways are busy areas, with everyone coming and going in them, putting on shoes and taking off coats.
With that in mind, some handy hallway storage would be a great addition that would help to keep everything neat and ordered. Shoe storage is a must at the very least!
Even if the rest of your home is fairly neutral, your hallway can be a little more bold and brazen.
Pick a favourite hue and look for a floor runner and maybe even a curtain for the back of the front door. If you want to stay on trend, grey is going to be huge in 2017!
Functional lighting is vital in every room of the house, but your hallway calls for it even more. You always give yourself a quick check before you leave the house and, more often than not, will open post in there so having proper lighting will be handy.
Make more of a main light by choosing an unusual designer shade that really catches the eye and your hallway will dazzle!
If you want to add some instant glamour and excitement to a tired hallway, think about installing a large mirror. Not only will your space appear to be twice the size, it will also feel much lighter.
Your frame choices are endless, meaning that whatever aesthetic you prefer, there will be a perfect mirror for you.
When a neutral hallway is what you're after, but you'd like to add some colour pops somewhere, how about investing in some vibrant furniture and accessories?
This mustard yellow sideboard really dominates the space and makes your eyes explore to find other yellow items. What a clever way to make people sit up and take notice of a hallway!
For an injection of fresh style, a large plant or tree is ideal for your hallway!
In fact, we think that the larger it is, the better. You could even choose something with a strong perfume as that would make your home smell incredible.
We all have a big collection of photographs and pictures that we love but they all seem to languish away in a cupboard somewhere.
For a hallway with a personal touch, a gallery wall is unbeatable and you can go as funky as you like, with all matching or eclectic unique frames.
