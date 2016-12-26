8 practical ideas that'll work in any kitchen

Kitchens are the most functional room in the house, but if you could add even more practicality and innovation to yours, you would, right?
Well, we've found some absolutely fantastic ideas that we know you will love and want to talk to your kitchen planner about, as we're considering doing the same thing.
We thought we knew all there was to know about kitchen storage and gadgets, but these ideas have really schooled us so, if you want to top up your knowledge bank and glean some new inspiration for your space, come with us now as we talk bespoke kitchen ideas!
This tips is a great idea, especially if you have pretty pans that you use every day.
Attach a hanging rail to a wall and grab some S-bend metal hooks to attach your pans. Et voila, a stylish wall decoration idea that's also super practical and will free up lots of cupboard space.
We all have drawer inserts for cutlery, but how about more specific divides?
These bread baskets have utterly bowled us over and not just because we love carbs but because storing bread really is a bit of a nightmare and these would solve the issue.
Why did we never think of adding bi-folding doors to cupboards that are fitted in tiny spaces?
It makes so much sense now we stop and think about it. It's the perfect way to open up the shelving properly and not eat into the room space. So obvious and brilliant!
This is going to solve all of our spice woes.
While we keep meaning to alphabetise our spice jars, we never quite get around to it, but we do have a select few that we use all the time and this little device would keep them at arms reach.
No more cupboard rummaging for the cumin, hurrah!
We are so used to cupboards being the norm that we always forget open shelving is a possibility for the kitchen. A blooming good looking one as well!
Everything would be within easy reach and you could display all your fancy crockery. Plus, it's got to be cheaper not having any doors, right?
Stop the press as we've found an amazing kitchen décor idea right here!
Using blackboard paint to cover a whole wall would make such a statement and also be really handy. You could leave family messages on there, write shopping lists or even weekly menus.
If you have a window sill in your kitchen, what better place could there possibly be for a little herb garden? Just think what a difference that would make to your cooking and the fragrance of the space!
In an open-plan kitchen, you can still enjoy a little separation by installing a totally open shelving unit. It'll work as a room divide and a handy extra larder for all those gourmet ingredients you don't normally have space for.
