This growing family love their affordable extension

With twins on the way, the owners of this terrace house knew they would be needing extra space in a short amount of time. Since moving just wasn't a possibility, the couple decided that an alteration and addition would make the best outcome.
The next step was finding a firm for the job. This was made challenging since there was a long list of highly-qualified professionals in their local area that could have been perfect.
It was a delight, therefore, for the couple to become acquainted with the team at David Wills Architect. All it took was a five minute conversation before the couple knew they had the right people.
Despite being pictured on a grey and rainy day, the completed extension appears fabulous from every angle.
Low-lying in form and respectful of neighbouring homes, the design of the extension is a welcome addition to the home. Linking the interiors to the garden is a raised platform, which makes for a brilliant outdoor setting when the weather is better.
The glass of the patio doors offer us a peek at the interiors inside…
Inside the new volume, the space is dominated by the large, open-plan living, kitchen and dining area, where all uses combine. The interior design scheme crafted by David Wills Architect is something special. It’s clear that classic elegance with a modern twist was the order of the day.
The interior concept embraces classic home design whilst providing all the very best in modern living. The skylights on either side of the pitched ceiling give an impression of grandeur, but this is offset by the relaxed, neutral colour scheme.
The kitchen is brimming with 21st century appeal, boasting the works in terms of features. High-quality materials and a striking lighting arrangement defines the cooking space, which is good enough for any aspiring home chef.
The lounge is spacious and light, yet also boasts a feeling of cosiness and comfort.
The size of this extension becomes more impressive from this angle. We can see how this new interior zone has been designed with the existing home, with glass doors linking the old and new.
To conclude, this home improvement project has helped ensure the long-term capabilities of this home. With all this extra space and modern features at their disposal, the couple have no fears for their family's future.
