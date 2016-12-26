How to save money for home (part two)

So here we are with part two of our must-read guide to saving money as a homeowner and we have 15 more fantastic ideas for you to enjoy.

It's no secret that maintaining a home can get costly, but we've honed in on those small home improvement ideas that can make a big difference and we aren't afraid to share them with you. Most of these tips talk about tasks that could cost you a pretty penny if you hired a handyman, but if you tackle them yourself the savings will be huge.

Let's take a look and start living more frugally!