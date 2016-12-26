Your browser is out-of-date.

How to save money for home (part two)

Modern loft transformation , A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern houses
So here we are with part two of our must-read guide to saving money as a homeowner and we have 15 more fantastic ideas for you to enjoy. 

It's no secret that maintaining a home can get costly, but we've honed in on those small home improvement ideas that can make a big difference and we aren't afraid to share them with you. Most of these tips talk about tasks that could cost you a pretty penny if you hired a handyman, but if you tackle them yourself the savings will be huge. 

Let's take a look and start living more frugally!

16. Use a washcloth for paint repairs

GREY SHADED WITH PINK TASSIL TABLE RUNNER homify Dining roomAccessories & decoration
homify

GREY SHADED WITH PINK TASSIL TABLE RUNNER

homify
homify
homify

Instead of messing up a paintbrush when you need to touch up paint, use a kitchen cloth that you can throw away afterwards. 

It will look like a roller effect.

17. Hang measuring cups

Tall curved shaker cupboard homify Country style kitchen
homify

Tall curved shaker cupboard

homify
homify
homify

Measuring cups and spoons are awkward to house and easy to lose, so hang them on hooks on the back of kitchen cupboard doors. 

You won't need to keep replacing them then!

18. Have a 'junk bag' instead of a drawer

Book Bag : Element Study Series : Ginkgo, SL design SL design HouseholdTextiles Natural Fibre
SL design

Book Bag : Element Study Series : Ginkgo

SL design
SL design
SL design

Instead of having a drawer where miscellaneous items get lost, just have a tote in your laundry or utility room. Then you shouldn't keep buying new things that you already have.

19. Add sneaky storage to rafters

Interior design - Glass Cube - Padova Italy, IMAGO DESIGN IMAGO DESIGN Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
IMAGO DESIGN

IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN

Don't buy expensive shelving systems when your rafters have pockets of available space for free.

20. Keep manuals in Ziplock bags

City appartment, Hampstead Design Hub Hampstead Design Hub Modern bathroom
Hampstead Design Hub

City appartment

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

Buying replacement equipment manuals is a costly affair, so place them in Ziplock bags and hang on the back of cupboard doors in the relevant room.

21. Create a hanging rail for cleaning tools

Natural Bark Trook Dustpan & brush, Fate London Fate London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Fate London

Natural Bark Trook Dustpan & brush

Fate London
Fate London
Fate London

Dirty cleaning apparatus needs replacing more often, so make a hanging rail for yours and keep them dirt-free.

22. Make more of your pedestrian garage door

Wohnhaus in Reilingen, Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn Modern garage/shed
Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn

Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn
Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn
Architekten Lenzstrasse Dreizehn

Your garage side door can be a wealth of extra hanging space if you add hanging rails to the back of it. 

23. Keep an eye out for mould

Single button mixing tap for basin homify Modern bathroom
homify

Single button mixing tap for basin

homify
homify
homify

Tackle mould as soon as you spot it or it could become a big, costly issue. White vinegar is a good deterrent. 

24. Softwood can attract pests

Towel warmers Style Within Modern bathroom large towel warmers,chrome towel warmers,stripped wood floor,double basin,twin basin,illuminated cabinet,en-suite,towel warmers,bathroom radiators
Style Within

Towel warmers

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Termites love softwood so treat yours once a year to prevent the problem occurring. Pest control experts can charge a fortune!

25. Know when to involve your insurance company

Exterior - Before and After Side dormer A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern houses
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Exterior—Before and After Side dormer

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Excesses and insurance costs are often huge outlays, so know when to pay for something outright to preserve your no claims bonus.

26. See new windows as a good investment

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have old, inefficient windows in your home they could be costing you a lot of money in lost heating. Maybe new windows would actually be a good investment in the long run?

27. Always lock your garage door

Garage Doors in Timber The Garage Door Centre Limited Garages & sheds
The Garage Door Centre Limited

Garage Doors in Timber

The Garage Door Centre Limited
The Garage Door Centre Limited
The Garage Door Centre Limited

It's easy to forget but locking your garage could save you money in the event of a theft. Even old tools are a temptation for opportunists.

28. Always unclog your drains

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop AD3 Design Limited KitchenSinks & taps
AD3 Design Limited

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop

AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited

A slow drain could be indicative of a mounting issue. Clear your drains regularly to prevent a big blockage that will cost a lot of money to fix!

29. Don't neglect the dryer

Handle less Polar white Glamour, PTC Kitchens PTC Kitchens Modern kitchen
PTC Kitchens

Handle less Polar white Glamour

PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens

Not cleaning out your dryer filter regularly will make it run inefficiently. Not only that, you could shorten the life expectancy of the machine meaning you'll have a replacement cost to deal with.

30. Add extra locks

Front Door and porch homify Country style houses
homify

Front Door and porch

homify
homify
homify

It'll only take a minute or two to add some extra security to your front door, so take the time. Just imagine how much you could stand to lose if someone managed to get in!

If you missed part one of this guide, check it out here: 30 money-savings tips all homeowners should know (part one).

8 practical ideas that'll work in any kitchen
Which tasks just got added to your weekend to-do list?

