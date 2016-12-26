How to save money for home (part two)

So here we are with part two of our must-read guide to saving money as a homeowner and we have 15 more fantastic ideas for you to enjoy.
It's no secret that maintaining a home can get costly, but we've honed in on those small home improvement ideas that can make a big difference and we aren't afraid to share them with you. Most of these tips talk about tasks that could cost you a pretty penny if you hired a handyman, but if you tackle them yourself the savings will be huge.
Let's take a look and start living more frugally!
Instead of messing up a paintbrush when you need to touch up paint, use a kitchen cloth that you can throw away afterwards.
It will look like a roller effect.
Measuring cups and spoons are awkward to house and easy to lose, so hang them on hooks on the back of kitchen cupboard doors.
You won't need to keep replacing them then!
Instead of having a drawer where miscellaneous items get lost, just have a tote in your laundry or utility room. Then you shouldn't keep buying new things that you already have.
Don't buy expensive shelving systems when your rafters have pockets of available space for free.
Buying replacement equipment manuals is a costly affair, so place them in Ziplock bags and hang on the back of cupboard doors in the relevant room.
Dirty cleaning apparatus needs replacing more often, so make a hanging rail for yours and keep them dirt-free.
Your garage side door can be a wealth of extra hanging space if you add hanging rails to the back of it.
Tackle mould as soon as you spot it or it could become a big, costly issue. White vinegar is a good deterrent.
Termites love softwood so treat yours once a year to prevent the problem occurring. Pest control experts can charge a fortune!
Excesses and insurance costs are often huge outlays, so know when to pay for something outright to preserve your no claims bonus.
If you have old, inefficient windows in your home they could be costing you a lot of money in lost heating. Maybe new windows would actually be a good investment in the long run?
It's easy to forget but locking your garage could save you money in the event of a theft. Even old tools are a temptation for opportunists.
A slow drain could be indicative of a mounting issue. Clear your drains regularly to prevent a big blockage that will cost a lot of money to fix!
Not cleaning out your dryer filter regularly will make it run inefficiently. Not only that, you could shorten the life expectancy of the machine meaning you'll have a replacement cost to deal with.
It'll only take a minute or two to add some extra security to your front door, so take the time. Just imagine how much you could stand to lose if someone managed to get in!
