20 best home décor trends that defined 2016 (part one)

2016 has been a great year in terms of interior home design and we thought it might be fun to recap all the biggest trends in order to see which will continue into next year.

Looking at all the amazing projects interior designers have been completing over the past 12 months, we've picked up on what was hot and we've loved each and every fashion.

If you're curious to see what was big news in 2016 and really defined the year in terms of style and design, come with us now as we enjoy part one of our round up!