homify 360º: South Brompton Apartments, London

The sitting room leads off from the spacious dining area, and though the rooms blend into one as part of an open plan layout, there is some division between them, thanks to the interior wall with modern square archway. To the back of the room you can see the recovered fireplace in all it's former glory: a stunning original feature that, thanks to a real stroke of luck, has become part of the interior once more.

The distressed leather couches compliment the rustic feel in this room, and match perfectly to the colourful woven rug, which brings some warmth and texture to the monochrome design.