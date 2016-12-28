Home design ideas for small areas

Crossing into your 30s really is a special time of life. It means you’re an adult (lawfully you were one when you hit 18, but regardless), which also means that your lifestyle choices should reflect this mature stage in your life.
Which brings us to your digs. Whether you live in a teeny tiny flat or a spacious house in the suburbs, you can no longer get away with cheap eating utensils and broken chairs – those things were fine in your still-learning-about-life 20s, but now you need to be focused on being more responsible (we did not say ‘boring’) and things such as paying off all your debt, saving for retirement, putting your health first, and flaunting an interior style that looks good and feels great.
Let’s see which household elements need to be focused upon in this magical stage of your life.
We are certainly not suggesting that you need to build an entire private cinema in your home – simply allow the living room to function comfortably (and stylishly) as your media centre by opting for some modern electronic equipment like a flat-screen TV, adequate speakers, dimmers for your lights, etc.
You're an adult now, so time to entertain like one!
No judgement from our side regarding your choice of music, as long as you make use of adequate equipment to make those songs sound as smooth and clear as possible, like decent speakers (regardless if you stream music through your iPod or go old school and jam with some vinyl records).
You owe it to your friends during get-together, and you certainly owe it to yourself.
Whether it’s a spacious garden or a quaint little balcony, you need a spot that allows you to breathe in some fresh air and get a scenic view (doesn’t matter if it’s of rose bushes or the city lights below you).
So, drag a comfy little seat to your spot of choice, spruce it up with a cushion and potted plant, and enjoy.
Opting for decent furniture is not just about making your home look beautiful; it’s a good investment for the future, as owning strong and reliable pieces means you won’t have to replace them every few years.
Of course the type of furniture you’ll acquire depends on the style of your home and yourself. But do scroll through our living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens etc. here on homify to see which type of furniture goes with which room/design.
In addition to looking beautiful, your kitchen also needs to be fully functional and help you in your tasks of cooking, baking, cleaning and entertaining. Thus, opt for the basics such as a coffee maker, spatula, oven, etc. – and ensure these enhance your kitchen’s overall style.
Need that expert look for your mature new style? Check out our range of professionals.
A laptop does not belong in your bedroom. Which means if you have some extra work to take care of, opt for a spot that’s far removed from your place of sweet dreams, either your own personal home office, or a neat little corner underneath the staircase.
Spruce this space up with decent lighting, a comfy chair, a house plant or two and a neat spot for storage, and let’s see how those deadlines begin falling!
Adults entertain – that’s part of the job. So, get yourself a decent set of plates, cutlery, glasses, soup bowls, etc. for your next get-together.
And no, a plastic set doesn’t cut it – unless you’re planning a picnic or inviting over toddlers.
Even if you don’t imbibe, your friends might. And that’s why you always need to have a bottle (or four) of wine over at your place.
But please don’t shove them into one of your kitchen cabinets; treat your home to a stylish wine rack or –cooler to show off your elegant taste and maturity.
Yes, people do still read books! And having shelves or bookcases flaunt a series of reading material is not only about keeping your books together, but also about creating a specific look for your interiors.
Make sure those shelves are neatly stacked, break up the reading stuff with a photo frame or vase here and there, and remember adequate breathing space between the keepsakes.
Unless you’re a hardcore film fan, we don’t recommend movie posters on your walls (unless it’s for your indoor cinema or home bar, but even then you should opt for elegant frames instead of just sticking them up).
Mature adults go for for wall art pieces that enhance their design style and add to the room’s ambience – and that is what you should be doing.
Find out how: You can hang your pictures like a gallery.