Home design ideas for small areas

Crossing into your 30s really is a special time of life. It means you’re an adult (lawfully you were one when you hit 18, but regardless), which also means that your lifestyle choices should reflect this mature stage in your life.

Which brings us to your digs. Whether you live in a teeny tiny flat or a spacious house in the suburbs, you can no longer get away with cheap eating utensils and broken chairs – those things were fine in your still-learning-about-life 20s, but now you need to be focused on being more responsible (we did not say ‘boring’) and things such as paying off all your debt, saving for retirement, putting your health first, and flaunting an interior style that looks good and feels great.

Let’s see which household elements need to be focused upon in this magical stage of your life.