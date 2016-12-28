Pool renovation ideas with magic of traditional coatings

Thanks to creative planning and expert professionals who love nothing more than getting their hands dirty, we have no more excuses to be stuck with ugly and outdated features at home, whether it’s hallway wallpaper, kitchen appliances, or even a (not so) gorgeous swimming pool in the garden.
That is exactly what today’s ‘before and after’ segment focuses on – an old pool that was severely neglected and very… well, ugly. But cheer up, for this story does have a happy ending: the ugly old pool, through the magic of traditional coatings, became a striking oasis covered in a multitude of blue hues, and lived stylishly ever after.
Let’s take a look!
This old pool definitely needed a lot of love and attention. The passing of time (and a good dose of negligence) ensured a worn-out appearance – just look at the faded paint and the grimy surfaces.
Enter the professionals of Diaz Pools to come and show us what they are capable of!
For safety and aesthetic reasons, a new staircase is being added in – here we see the bricks and concrete blocks forming the sturdy foundation.
Notice how the steps also flaunt a curvy shape to mimic the pool’s soft edges.
Next up, coating the brick steps with a neat covering of cement to ensure a smooth and stylish appearance, which leads us to the next step…
… coating the surfaces with PVC (polyvinyl chloride) sheets – a durable and watertight lining system that flaunts a strong inner core of polyester mesh fabric that’s ideal for commercial pool applications.
And we just love the mosaic-tile style of the sheets, adding so much glittering blueness to the swimming pool!
PVC presents quite the range of benefits:
• It is abrasion-resistant and lightweight.
• It's so easy to install as it can be cut, shaped and joined quickly in a variety of styles.
• It is resistant to weathering, chemical rotting and corrosion.
• As it is the world's most researched and thoroughly tested plastic, it's one of the safest materials to use in construction.
Notice the pale-blue lines added to the steps to make distinguishing them so much easier. You don’t want to fall and make a fool of yourself while entering the pool during the pool party, right?
Done and dusted! And it would seem the tiled flooring surrounding the pool also got treated to a nice clean-up.
What a magical transformation this dipping spot became, which is sure to be the social venue of the next summer season!
