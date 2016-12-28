Pool renovation ideas with magic of traditional coatings

Thanks to creative planning and expert professionals who love nothing more than getting their hands dirty, we have no more excuses to be stuck with ugly and outdated features at home, whether it’s hallway wallpaper, kitchen appliances, or even a (not so) gorgeous swimming pool in the garden.

That is exactly what today’s ‘before and after’ segment focuses on – an old pool that was severely neglected and very… well, ugly. But cheer up, for this story does have a happy ending: the ugly old pool, through the magic of traditional coatings, became a striking oasis covered in a multitude of blue hues, and lived stylishly ever after.

Let’s take a look!