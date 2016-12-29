50 m² home perfect for small families on a budget

It makes perfect sense that not everybody wishes to live in a grander-than-life abode. Some of us actually prefer a more cosy and modest space to call our own. And just because the legroom is tiny doesn’t mean the approach to style has to be as well!
So, today on homify 360°, we are shining the style spotlight on a quaint and cute container home (which offers up a floor space of no bigger than 50 m²) that makes downsizing look more fabulous than ever before. Thanks to the wooden cladding, dark trim and exquisite connecting deck, this once cold-and-sterile shipping container has been transformed into a fashionable and comfortable home – with the matching interiors, of course.
Conjured up by the expert architects of SMARTSHACK from Weimar, Germany, this project shows us how elegant and stylish box-living can actually be!
Isn’t it amazing what the mere switch-up of the exterior surface does to a home? By simply adding timber panels to the outside façade of this container, the entire look and style changed dramatically.
No longer is this a cold and clinical shipping container that was only good enough for moving elements from point A to B; it has become a cosy living space filled with warmth, charm and so much style.
We are not surprised at just how elegantly styled the interior spaces are. The floor is finished with smooth ceramic tiling, while the walls have been painted a sophisticated shade of grey.
A large sliding door doubles as the entrance way, connecting the patio area with the open-plan living room and kitchen while also welcoming in a strong dose of natural light on a daily basis.
The colour palette takes on a much cleaner appearance once we venture into the culinary corner (yes, there is even enough space for a quaint little dining area).
White rounded leather chairs, a striking hanging lamp, and the fabulously minimalist kitchen area all welcome us with the perfect combination of style and cosiness.
Bet you didn’t expect to find a bathroom in here that is quite so contemporary? Covered completely in white and silver, the vanity alcove treats us to a curved silver washing basin that looks fantastically futuristic.
And to save on space (or could it be to add to the very modern look of the space?), the faucet flows elegantly out of the mirror – what an exceptional touch!
On to the cleansing part of the space – designed as a whole wet area, this is not only a practical way to save on space and have a separated area for the toilet, but is definitely a unique way to approach bathroom design.
So far there doesn’t seem to be any downside when it comes to downsizing…
The same wood that covers the exterior walls have also been used to construct a most stylish patio; after all, even small-scale living dictates that one would want to relax in style every now and again.
The synthetic rattan furniture used here is definitely light enough to move inside if need be. And please don’t overlook the glass-clad table top adding a touch of modern elegance to this outside beauty spot.
A stunning example of small-scale living done superbly (and stylishly) well! But should you seek another example, then click through to: Modern prefab home to move in today!