50 m² home perfect for small families on a budget

It makes perfect sense that not everybody wishes to live in a grander-than-life abode. Some of us actually prefer a more cosy and modest space to call our own. And just because the legroom is tiny doesn’t mean the approach to style has to be as well!

So, today on homify 360°, we are shining the style spotlight on a quaint and cute container home (which offers up a floor space of no bigger than 50 m²) that makes downsizing look more fabulous than ever before. Thanks to the wooden cladding, dark trim and exquisite connecting deck, this once cold-and-sterile shipping container has been transformed into a fashionable and comfortable home – with the matching interiors, of course.

Conjured up by the expert architects of SMARTSHACK from Weimar, Germany, this project shows us how elegant and stylish box-living can actually be!