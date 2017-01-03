12 cleaning tricks you'll wish you known about ages ago

Having a clean and well-maintained home is quite vital – not only to impress guests, but also for your own health and safety. After all, who really wants to eat in a dusty kitchen or sleep in a bedroom with grimy walls? Ewww!
But having said that, we all know how busy life can get and how quickly a simple to-do list or cleaning chore can become quite endless. Yes, cleaning should be done regularly, but it also shouldn’t be what your life revolves around.
So, the next time you’re faced with cleaning a surface, try these clever tricks on for size – they are sure to make a huge dent in your weekly cleaning rituals!
Use a mixture of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide to give your stovetop burners a good cleaning.
Attach a plastic bag filled with CLR (calcium lime rust) to your bathroom/kitchen faucet to quickly and easily get rid of calcium build-up.
Line your tile grout with a gel Clorox cleaner and use a toothbrush to scrub it in. Follow it up with a decent mopping to notice the difference.
Get rid of rusty spots on knives by soaking them in a glass of lemon juice.
Opt for Pledge to make your stainless steel appliances shine like new again.
Soak your toilet brush in Pine-Sol to not only disinfect it, but also leave a fresh scent in your bathroom.
Try using soapy water and crumpled-up tin foil for washing tough surfaces like glass dishes and burnt messes.
Give your old pots and pans a shiny new chance by cleaning them with a solution of baking soda, hydrogen peroxide and dish soap.
Use a pillowcase to clean your ceiling fan blades to avoid a dusty mess all over your bedroom.
See our list of expert interior decorators and designers to help you achieve the bedroom of your (sweet) dreams.
Use a mixture of salt, fresh lemons and mineral oil to effectively clean your wooden cutting board.
Mix white vinegar, dish soap and water in a large bucket, and use a scrub brush attached to an extension pole for cleaning exterior windows.
Be sure to rinse the surfaces off with a garden hose before they dry.
Get rid of weird smells and residue build-up in your dishwasher by running a cycle of lemonade through it.
Of course a home can never be clean enough, which is why more cleaning tips are always welcome. Learn the spotless secrets by seeing: What people with clean homes secretly do every day.