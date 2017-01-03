Your browser is out-of-date.

12 cleaning tricks you'll wish you known about ages ago

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Having a clean and well-maintained home is quite vital – not only to impress guests, but also for your own health and safety. After all, who really wants to eat in a dusty kitchen or sleep in a bedroom with grimy walls? Ewww!

But having said that, we all know how busy life can get and how quickly a simple to-do list or cleaning chore can become quite endless. Yes, cleaning should be done regularly, but it also shouldn’t be what your life revolves around. 

So, the next time you’re faced with cleaning a surface, try these clever tricks on for size – they are sure to make a huge dent in your weekly cleaning rituals!

1. Stovetop solution

Family Living homify KitchenElectronics
homify

Family Living

homify
homify
homify

Use a mixture of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide to give your stovetop burners a good cleaning.

2. Cleanliness on tap

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern bathroom
LEIVARS

Wimbledon

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Attach a plastic bag filled with CLR (calcium lime rust) to your bathroom/kitchen faucet to quickly and easily get rid of calcium build-up.

3. Notice the difference

Country, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Mediterranean style kitchen Tiles
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Line your tile grout with a gel Clorox cleaner and use a toothbrush to scrub it in. Follow it up with a decent mopping to notice the difference.

4. Looking sharp

Ergoforge line, Coltellerie Sanelli Coltellerie Sanelli
Coltellerie Sanelli

Ergoforge line

Coltellerie Sanelli
Coltellerie Sanelli
Coltellerie Sanelli

Get rid of rusty spots on knives by soaking them in a glass of lemon juice.

5. Make a Pledge

Kitchen Jigsaw Interior Architecture Modern kitchen Grey
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

Kitchen

Jigsaw Interior Architecture
Jigsaw Interior Architecture
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

Opt for Pledge to make your stainless steel appliances shine like new again.

6. Lemon fresh!

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Soak your toilet brush in Pine-Sol to not only disinfect it, but also leave a fresh scent in your bathroom.

7. Give it a scrub

Middle Plate Rack The Plate Rack KitchenStorage
The Plate Rack

Middle Plate Rack

The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack

Try using soapy water and crumpled-up tin foil for washing tough surfaces like glass dishes and burnt messes.

8. Pan-tastically clean

Kitchen trolley homify KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
homify

Kitchen trolley

homify
homify
homify

Give your old pots and pans a shiny new chance by cleaning them with a solution of baking soda, hydrogen peroxide and dish soap.

9. Get on the case

English Abbey, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Country style bedroom Turquoise
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Use a pillowcase to clean your ceiling fan blades to avoid a dusty mess all over your bedroom.

See our list of expert interior decorators and designers to help you achieve the bedroom of your (sweet) dreams.

10. Cutting edge idea

Cutting board CUT e15 Modern kitchen
e15

Cutting board CUT

e15
e15
e15

Use a mixture of salt, fresh lemons and mineral oil to effectively clean your wooden cutting board.

11. See the light

River Ranch Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Country style windows & doors
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

River Ranch Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Mix white vinegar, dish soap and water in a large bucket, and use a scrub brush attached to an extension pole for cleaning exterior windows. 

Be sure to rinse the surfaces off with a garden hose before they dry.

12. When life gives you lemons

Get rid of weird smells and residue build-up in your dishwasher by running a cycle of lemonade through it.

Of course a home can never be clean enough, which is why more cleaning tips are always welcome. Learn the spotless secrets by seeing: What people with clean homes secretly do every day.

Any other handy cleaning tips you can throw our way?

