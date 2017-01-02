​8 DIY fixes for your most common kitchen problems

Check the door hinges, as screws holding the hinge to the cabinet can become loosened over time. If you spot a loose screw or two, have someone hold the cabinet door in the correct location and tighten them. If the hinge has been pulled out, you'll need either a longer, fatter screw or some epoxy wood filler, to repair the damaged hole before tightening the screw.

If this doesn’t work, try levelling the doors. Concealed hinges come with an adjustment screw. Adjust slowly, frequently closing the cabinet door as you go to check for uniform spacing. Once the door is level and uniformly spaced, it should close properly.

When it comes to older cabinets with non-adjustable hinges, you may have to remove the hinge, repair the old holes with epoxy wood filler, and re-use. Or simply move the hinge up or down slightly to create new screw holes.

If none of these tricks work, rather install a simple magnetic or mechanical catch to help keep the door closed.