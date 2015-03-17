homify 360°: Modern minimalism in Kent

If you are a lover of boldly-designed contemporary homes and minimalist interiors, then you are truly going to fall in love with this strikingly modern, monochrome house set amongst the greenery of rural Kent. We all know that a home need not be colourful or busy to be impactful; this home draws attention with its minimal use of furniture, a uniform, monochrome colour palette, and a form of crisp geometric lines and angles.
Using only black and white for the exterior, the home is instantaneously noticeable amongst the lush greenery of its surround. Undertaken by Matthew Heywood, the architect creates dialogue between the surrounding nature and the modern structure through the use of crisp angular lines that mimic the angles of the trees encompassing the property.
Approaching the entrance, you can notice the front door actually hinges off-kilter towards the centre, creating a space between the open door and the adjacent wall. This unique entrance with a subtle difference is just a taste of what's to come for the interior.
Inside, a bright and enticing interior of whites, greys and blacks welcomes you in from the front door. The colours chosen have their own charisma, while still allowing for the allure of nature to be the centre of attention. Between the gaps of the black and white weatherboard that make up the majority of the exterior façade are large expanses of glass, one of which can be seen here with columns passing through at different angles. It's hard not to miss the space-age floating fireplace, putting an ultra-modern twist on an age-old essential for a rural English home.
In contrast to the sharp geometry of the weatherboard and angular columns of the exterior, yet still completely complementary, are the rounded interior elements of the circular coffee table, rounded fireplace, and light fittings that draw our eyes up the staircase to the second floor. Glass balustrades have been used to line the stairs handrail, with exposed clamps giving an added visual effect.
The crisp form and lines of the home cast forever shifting shadows that present yet another subtle yet effective visual impact, the shadows themselves creating more angular elements to the house. The kitchen is ultra-minimal and monochrome, the dominating white only broken up by the steel of the fittings and appliances.
Moving upstairs, we are greeted by a bedroom that is filled with light, and offers a view of the lawn to the rear. The angular columns visible from the outside are what give the floor-to-ceiling glass panel its irregular shape, and only now do we see a splash of colour to an otherwise muted home; a no doubt calming hue of yellow cast across the room at night, with tones of blue added in with the decorative elements.
A skylight of four square panels invites light in during all hours of the day, with the atrium allowing light to flow freely from above, into the lower level. More forever shifting shadows are cast onto the bare wall, doing away with the need for any wall hangings; natural light is the best decorative element a home can have.
While we appreciate a home as bold and monochrome as this will not appeal to everybody, it is hard to deny the visual impact the architects simple yet effective facade has as you approach the home, and the lighting effects created by the linear elements. With a strong appreciation for nature and the natural landscape, we think this home complements its surroundings while still remaining modern and refined.