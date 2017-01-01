Small and easy repairs you can actually do yourself

Who needs a professional around the house? Well that depends on what you need done, obviously. Experts are definitely the go-to persons to call if you need a major task completed like tearing down a wall, re-wiring the entire kitchen, or building new garden fencing.

But since not all of us are equally talented (or energetic), some may opt for phoning up a professional for the teeniest, tiniest jobs around the house, such as a faucet that just won’t quite dripping.

For the rest of you who feel like flexing your DIY muscles, put down the phone and fix it yourself – we’ll show you how!