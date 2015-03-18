5 easy ways to transform your hallway

The hallway is a notoriously tricky area to decorate, and is often an awkward shape with impractical angles, especially in older properties. Common questions that arise when it's time to decorate the hallway include:
how can I make my hallway lighter?,
how can I make my hallway appear bigger and more spacious?, and
how can I add character without making the hallway look cluttered?. Here at homify, our aim is to help you to solve your interior design problems, and with the expertise of our professionals, inspire you to decorate your home with confidence. So, whether your small hallway is causing you stress, or your hallway is more of a run-way and you need some ideas to fill up the space, we have some useful tips for you! Here is how you can transform your hallway in 5 easy steps.
A small hallway demands a white colour scheme: white really is a saviour when it comes to making smaller rooms appear bigger and brighter. Team all-white walls with reflective or shimmering metallic accessories, such as photo frames or vases, to really maximise the light. You should also think carefully about natural light and how to make the most of it in your home. Avoid heavy curtains or unnecessary blinds which block out the sun, and instead, make a feature of the window in your hallway, even if it is only a tiny porch window.
Having a seat in your hallway was commonplace up until recently, when modern home design began to focus on space saving solutions, and houses became more compact, with smaller hallways and landings. Period properties have the benefit of large, imposing porches and hallways that can be creatively and elaborately decorated for a show stopping impression. If you're lucky enough to have a substantial hallway like this, a rustic wooden bench with soft throws and patterned cushions, or a a modern sofa in a bright primary colour, could really bring the space to life. Alternatively, if your home is a typical new build with a small hallway, an armchair, rocking chair, or a rustic wooden chair with a single cushion in a bold colour or intricately decorated fabric, could really set your hallway apart with minimum effort.
Reading is one of life's greatest pleasures, so why not celebrate and share it with all who enter your home? A bookshelf in the hallway adds an interesting feature and also says something about you. The books you choose to display here will inform your visitors of your interests, tastes and hobbies, and will no doubt provide a catalyst to an engaging conversation. You may find out you have things in common with your visitors which you weren't aware of—you wont know until you try!
Lighting is an easy way to make a big impact without requiring a lot of space. The lighting you choose in your home can alter the mood and ambience instantly, so consider what sort of vibe you want to achieve. In the hallway, you could opt for bright, overhead lights that fully illuminate the space. After all, you want your guests to be awake and engaged when they arrive!
However, if you want to keep a consistently relaxed mood throughout your home, warm lighting, scattered across the area in the form of small lamps or hanging lights, like these from Luku Home, will make your visitors feel right at home as soon as they walk through the door. You could also add some candles on top of a bureau or hall table for an extra cosy feel.
Plants make a big difference to the atmosphere in your home. They give your interiors a connection to nature, which more often than not, we no longer get to enjoy on a daily basis. House plants and flowers can lift your mood when you're around them every day—perhaps this is something to do with our animal instincts, indicating our desire to 'get back to basics'. Either way, the benefits of indoor plants are undeniable; they clean and purify the air, help to put a smile on our faces, and above all, they look great without costing a fortune or taking up too much space. If you want something a bit different, why not find a place in your hallway for a terrarium? With a variety of shapes and sizes on offer from The Urban Botanist, you're bound to find something that suits you.