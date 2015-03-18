5 easy ways to transform your hallway

Lighting is an easy way to make a big impact without requiring a lot of space. The lighting you choose in your home can alter the mood and ambience instantly, so consider what sort of vibe you want to achieve. In the hallway, you could opt for bright, overhead lights that fully illuminate the space. After all, you want your guests to be awake and engaged when they arrive!

However, if you want to keep a consistently relaxed mood throughout your home, warm lighting, scattered across the area in the form of small lamps or hanging lights, like these from Luku Home, will make your visitors feel right at home as soon as they walk through the door. You could also add some candles on top of a bureau or hall table for an extra cosy feel.