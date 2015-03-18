Brilliantly Updated Edwardian Terrace

Located not too far from Regent's Park in London's NW6 postcode is this once typical, Edwardian terrace home. Normally, the home at the end of a row of terrace houses will terminate in a blank brick side elevation, but this is not the case with this new extension project from London architectural firm, Syte.

Looking to add contemporary flair to an otherwise quintessential terraced house, Syte set out to give it a modern twist, whilst still respecting the existing brick work and slate roofing, and also not interfering with the flow of these types of attached dwellings.

Join us for a look around this beautiful home!