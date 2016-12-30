This boring 80s home gets modern!

We’ve all seen it: a house that presents adequate space and a special architectural look, yet isn’t really living up to its full stylish potential via its outdated materials and/or colours.

Today we encounter another such example that presents so much potential, yet is hindered from flaunting a “wow” look. But cheer up; do you really think we would subject you to such a house if it didn’t have a happy ending? That’s right, because seeing as this is ‘before and after’, we get to see how this house’s outdated materials and shabby shades get treated to a modern makeover via one tremendous renovation that didn’t stop once the exterior façade was completed…