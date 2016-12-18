How can I perk up my small bedroom in a weekend?

The bedroom is perhaps the most personal space in any home; it’s a private sanctuary where we rest and recuperate to motive ourselves for the next day’s activities.
But just because your eyes are closed (most of the time) when you’re in the bedroom doesn’t excuse a messy or hideously decorated space. On the contrary, sleeping in a bedroom that is way past its stylish touch-ups may not afford you the restful slumber and calm mood you so desperately desire.
Our recommendation? Take this weekend to spruce up the place – you don’t need a humongous budget or endless hours to accomplish a little beauty.
Here are some small bedroom ideas to consider…
The main element in every bedroom is, of course, the bed. Style that up, and the entire room will look different.
But no need to resort to all new linen – a new throw and two new scatter cushions can also make a difference, and so can switching up the textiles between the main- and guest bedroom.
Yes, your bedroom can flaunt a fab new look in less than a day – that is if you make use of PIXERS. With their vast range of colourful works of art, you can pick and choose your scenery or artistic creations of choice (or upload your own) and specify your dimensions. Then it’s a simple matter of sticking that new artwork onto your wall (or any other flat surface!) to instantly zhoosh up your bedroom with a dreamy new look.
And yes – you can easily peel it off again if you want to change your bedroom’s look and style at a later stage.
An entire wall too much? Then how about opting for something smaller yet equally striking, such as stickers, posters, canvasses, printed imagery, etc? PIXERS is the answer yet again, with their range of eye-catching imagery to change just about any flat surface.
homify hint: Whether you select one of the myriad of images available from PIXERS or supply your own artwork, ensure that they enhance your bedroom’s look by mimicking colours/patterns found within the existing room.
No need to keep your new colours on only the walls – let your duvet and blanket (and pillows) also flaunt some fresh new tones and patterns by treating yourself to new linens.
How about a new bedside lamp to instantly revive your bedroom’s look? Or even something as simple as altering the lampshade can also change the entire room’s ambience.
Just be sure your lighting of choice doesn’t result in a space that’s too dim.
We will never discourage anybody from bringing new (or more) potted plants into a room. This is a great way to not only bring colours and textures into a space, but also keep the air clean while treating the room to some fresh scent.
Speaking of scent, if you want lovely fragrances that don’t require the occasional watering, then consider bringing scented candles or burning incense into your bedroom.
homify hint: Lavender is well known for its relaxing qualities.
Yes, this change may not be very visual with those closed closet/wardrobe doors, but knowing that you’ve re-organised your cluttered clothing space will definitely add a fresh feeling to your bedroom.
Plus it can save you so much time each morning when you don’t have to search high and low for that blouse, shirt, missing shoe, etc.
