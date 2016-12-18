Your browser is out-of-date.

A truly world class renovation of a rural Welsh cottage

Luke Riley Luke Riley
Welsh Wonder - Country Home with various structural glass interventions, Trombe Ltd Trombe Ltd Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Believe it or not, a world-class project has been conducted in a remote village in the Welsh countryside. 

The project in question involves a quaint cottage and a stunning reinvention of modern residential home. Achieved through heritage sensitivity and bullish confidence, the professionals from Trombe have created something extraordinary in an ordinary Welsh village.

To avoid ruining any of the surprises for you, we will end the introduction here and let you move on to the first picture! 

Glass intervention

External photo Trombe Ltd Modern kitchen doors,sliding doors,minimal frame,glass,glazing,extension,kitchen,dinning room,mirrored glass
Trombe Ltd

External photo

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

In this revealing project, you'll see how Trombe have combined the best features of rural and urban life within the home design.

Various structural glass interventions have been made across the side and rear faces of the semi-detached cottage, creating a fascinating combination of modern and traditional elements. 

Key concept on the project was to incorporate mirrored glass and surrounding finishes and a switchable solar control roof. 

Rural meets contemporary

External photo Trombe Ltd Modern kitchen kitchen,dining area,bifold doors,sliding doors,minimal frame,glass,extension,structural glazing
Trombe Ltd

External photo

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

Unique details meet with the traditional cottage scheme to create a stunning outdoor social space for the lucky occupants.

In a bold move, the architects covered the rear frame of the extension with a stainless steel clad, which does wonders to highlight the contemporary, geometric form. Minimally-framed sliding doors open up the internal plan, allowing for a well lit and freshly ventilated setting. 

Mirror's edge

External photo Trombe Ltd Modern bathroom bathroom,mirroring glass,glass,extension,glass box,structural glazing
Trombe Ltd

External photo

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

The contemporary renovation, which has four separate introductions of structural glass, has modernised the cottage in a striking way. 

Pictured is one of the mirrored glass additions found at the side façade. The futuristic look of the glass brings a new dynamic to this heritage listed property. 

Let's discover how the mirrored glass impacts upon the space within. 

An imaginative bathroom

Internal photo Trombe Ltd Modern bathroom bathroom,bath,mirror finish,glass,glazing,structural glazing,glass box,frameless
Trombe Ltd

Internal photo

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

The transparent ceiling is the first striking feature to catch our eye as we enter, but it's certainly not the only spectacular design element in this bathroom

Those mirrored glass walls were an inspired choice that bring a dynamic effect into play. Stunning additions, such as the minimalist tub and the floating sink stand, all contribute to a sense of modernity and open space.

A new focus

Internal shot Trombe Ltd Modern living room rooflight,glass,glazing,frameless,solar control,structural glazing
Trombe Ltd

Internal shot

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

Further inside, there are more stunning design ideas to be found. Above this sitting space is a frameless, solar controlled glass roof light, set on glass beams. With a flick of a switch, the roof can change from transparent to blue. 

To avoid the sitting area feeling cold and bare, a mixture of tones and textures have been collected, from velvet sofas to a timber side table. 

Views of the countryside

Internal shot Trombe Ltd Modern living room doors,glass,glazing,living room,sitting room,extension
Trombe Ltd

Internal shot

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

From this position, we can see how the extension opens up to a lounge area with views out to the garden and beyond. 

The catalogue of furniture found here is a treat for those with expensive tastes. White walls and polished floors make the perfect backdrop for the furnishings to be in focus.

Could you have imagined a better result?

