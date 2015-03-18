homify 360º: renovated semi-detached house, Hampstead

Today we're going to take a look at a semi-detached property in the Hampstead conservation area. The home is almost entirely new, but the grand façade has been carefully retained in order to combine period charm with contemporary style. The interior has an entirely fresh and modern design that incorporates open plan living spaces, clever storage solutions, and high quality fittings and fixtures. KSR Architects, who undertook this impressive project, wanted to design a home that reflected the unique lifestyle of the occupants. Double volume spaces were created, linking the two living floors and the ground levels to maximise natural light throughout the home. Take a look at the result for yourself:
The striking façade boasts a symmetry and order typical of Edwardian period homes, but the glass wall directly behind the decking area is an indicator of the edgy, modern design within. Sandstone exteriors always look elegant, and this one particularly so, with a manicured lawn and creepers contributing to the aesthetic.
Now we've had our first introductions to the home, let's take a closer look inside…
A floor to ceiling shelving unit in a rich mahogany shade lines the wall, with an accompanying rolling ladder for access to the top sections. The owners have chosen to display their decorative items and trinkets on the shelves, treating the unit as a modern answer to the traditional ornament cabinet. This quirky modern touch compliments the sleek, contemporary design apparent throughout the property.
The living room, despite being open plan, is divided by the actual interior design elements that have been incorporated, such as the woven cream rug and the corner sofa. In defining a smaller area of the open plan living space, the architects have created a cosy and intimate living room which still benefits from plenty of natural light.
The hardwood flooring provides a beautiful contrast to the stark white walls and ceiling and gives the room a sense of distinction and quality. The interplay between dark leather and clear glass accessories, such as the side table and decorative vase, creates a very modern and elegant look.
White is a popular choice for the bedroom because it is both calming and refreshing. This design has picked up on the idea of keeping the bedroom free of distractions and clutter which can cause an overactive mind when you should be unwinding from the day. A shock of red is the only colour we see here, which breaks up the monochrome scheme whilst simultaneously emphasises the pure and serene nature of the rest of the interiors. The crowning feature in this bedroom are the large windows, complete with delicate chiffon-like curtains, which add texture without interrupting the simplicity of the design.
On the upper floor, a glass balustrade acts as a barrier whilst also allowing this level to enjoy the natural light pouring in through the glass feature wall. The views over the garden can be seen from both living areas. The greenery outside provides a pleasant backdrop, and the owners are able sit comfortably indoors, whilst still maintaining a connection with nature.
