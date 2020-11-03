​Your complete beginner's guide to renovating a house

Isn’t it great that you don’t have to buy heaps and heaps of building materials to build a house from scratch? You can simply take an old existing one, splash a new coat of paint on it, replace the ‘welcome’ mat, and move in!

Actually renovating a house involves a bit (okay, a lot) more work, yet for those who love a challenge it is the best way to either find their dream home, or complete a successful house renovation so that others might find their dream home.

Let’s take a rough look at what goes into renovating an old house, should this be something you’ve always dreamed of doing.







