Period home gets a first-class refurb

Set in one of London's most opulent estates in the most exclusive of residential settings, this Notting Hill apartment has been refurbished to the highest of standards.
Internally, an irreplaceable living environment of rare sophistication and utter exclusivity was curated by the professionals at GK Architects. Although modern additions have been added to the home, original features have been retained and restored to an immaculate condition.
Let's begin exploring!
Situated in a wide, tree-lined street, with easy access to schools, transport and high-end shopping, this Notting Hill apartment boasts an enviable location within one of the world's greatest cities.
The exterior matches the opulent nature of its location, boasting a freshly updated façade along with a classically inspired landscaped garden, which showcases an enduring elegance.
The sheer size of this ground-floor apartment is obvious as we find ourselves in the newly configured social zone.
The entire space is bathed delightfully in natural light thanks to the glass doors and skylights. Tiled flooring and the exposed wooden features give a vibrant touch to the room, balancing wonderfully against the monochrome scheme.
Out of shot but important to the plan, this living space leads naturally onto a private courtyard garden, thanks to a pair of patio doors.
We fell in love with this sitting room, which makes for a warm and cosy setting.
One guarantee is that you will find the family together here in conversation, seated on the vintage brown leather sofa. The owners have made the space cosy with an assortment of pillows and throw blankets.
We couldn't possibly move on without mentioning the custom-made timber unit that hosts a piercing black shade.
The new kitchen is a vision of absolute perfection. We are sure the owners love to show off their new cooking space to guests.
When guests come by they can hang around by the island bench for drinks and nibbles while the owners cook up a storm. Those cooking have all the tools they need to come up with something delicious.
Though stacked with modernity, this luxury kitchen portrays itself in a classic style with bespoke timber cabinets making their mark on the scene.
Traditional inspired bathrooms, such as the one pictured, evoke a sense freshness, cleanliness and old-school sophistication.
Though small in dimension, bright tiles and white walls make this bathroom look generously proportioned. The smart scheme also contributes to the freshness of the room.
This bedroom looks like a elegant space designed for a couple. The room mirrors the colour scheme observed in the bathroom, with a feature wall hosting an interesting black and white striped design.
A lamp shade with darkened sides, such as the one used here, offers a more subdued light source that's easy on tired eyes compared to common task lighting.
