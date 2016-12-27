Mistakes that make homes feel small

If you keep trying new styles and designs in your home but you just can't shake the feeling that nothing quite looks right, have you considered the possibility your choices might be making your home feel smaller, which is the real issue?

We know it might seem silly, but that could be the crux of the matter and if you don't realise that what you're choosing is shrinking the space, you'll never know!

We looked at what interior designers actively try to avoid and think we've found the main culprits in terms of home design errors that shrink a house, so scroll down and see if you have made any of these mistakes.