20 best home décor trends that defined 2016 (part two)

Here we are with part two of our fabulous guide to what has been hot in 2016 and we saved some good ones for today.
Thinking back, we do remember seeing a lot of these motifs, especially in newly decorated homes, so it looks as though the interior designers in the UK were well ahead of the curve.
If you want to gauge how fashionable you've been over the last 12 months and predict which of these home furnishing trends will continue long into 2017, let's take a look and start forecasting!
Not for everybody due to being a trickier surface to clean, but we think matte finishes really stole the show this year. Perhaps a little ahead of their time (especially matte kitchens), but they'll be back once we know how to clean them properly!
Beautiful handcrafted board games have been popping up in interior design all year and offer such great bragging rights with friends that we think this one is here to stay!
Cold, sterile rooms be gone. Hello bathroom spaces that have soft, luxurious textile accessories, armchairs and home comforts that they never used to!
Long may this trend continue as it looks great.
Things took a spiritual turn over the last year, with crystals and geodes popping up on sideboards, coffee tables, as door knobs and in bookshelves everywhere!
We don't think we've seen the last of these natural treasures.
Thanks to the popularity of Hygge styling in 2016, faux fur was huge news. Throws, pillows, rugs… we wanted it all and we don't think this was a flash in the pan fashion!
You couldn't pick up a design magazine or look through homify without seeing lots of geometric patterns staring right back at you.
From triangles to hexagons, it was all about shape in 2016, but will that continue?
Perfect for impactful stair runners, carpets and even the inside of bookcases, technicolour stripes had a fun revival in 2016.
We don't think we'll see much more of it in 2017 but muted varieties look set to be hot.
Forget cream and white, as 2016 saw the advent of the 'new neutrals'.
Sugar-sweet, pastel versions of already popular colours, we saw the new neutrals take the form of pale pinks and yellows and we weren't mad at it.
Rustic, shabby chic and funky all at once, interior shiplap really came into its own in 2016, with lots of you choosing to paint it or leave it bare and Scandinavian.
We haven't seen the last of this yet, that's for sure!
Loud and proud, folk prints have just started to infiltrate homes in a big way, so we wonder if they will continue to gain popularity and maybe retire geometrics at some point next year?
