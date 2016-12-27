20 best home décor trends that defined 2016 (part two)

Here we are with part two of our fabulous guide to what has been hot in 2016 and we saved some good ones for today.

Thinking back, we do remember seeing a lot of these motifs, especially in newly decorated homes, so it looks as though the interior designers in the UK were well ahead of the curve.

If you want to gauge how fashionable you've been over the last 12 months and predict which of these home furnishing trends will continue long into 2017, let's take a look and start forecasting!