Grill and wood oven ideas with easy installation

You might think we've gone mad, talking about grills and wood stoves in winter, but we think it's the perfect time to turn up the heat! There's nothing like going into a new year, filled with ambitions home improvement projects and ideas and we think you should consider adding an amazing stove or grill to yours.

Interior designers will tell you that for the perfect rustic aesthetic, you need a wood stove, while landscape architects will extol the virtues of an outside kitchen and dining spot in your garden.

Everyone has an opinion but it's yours that counts the most, so let's take a look at some beautiful installations and see which you might love for your home!