Grill and wood oven ideas with easy installation

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
You might think we've gone mad, talking about grills and wood stoves in winter, but we think it's the perfect time to turn up the heat! There's nothing like going into a new year, filled with ambitions home improvement projects and ideas and we think you should consider adding an amazing stove or grill to yours. 

Interior designers will tell you that for the perfect rustic aesthetic, you need a wood stove, while landscape architects will extol the virtues of an outside kitchen and dining spot in your garden

Everyone has an opinion but it's yours that counts the most, so let's take a look at some beautiful installations and see which you might love for your home!

1. A nod to the past

São Lourenço da Serra/SP, Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Rustic style houses
Can we please implore you to never get rid of a wood stove like this if you move into a new house that has one? Just look at the character, timeless styling and beautiful detailing! 

If you don't have one but would love to, you could easily commission someone to create this for you.

2. The hand-built wonder

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
When you want something done right, do it yourself, right? 

This amazing custom brick barbecue and pizza oven station is all the proof we need that we can't live without access to fire. By using the small bricks (like those used in garden walls) it looks perfectly at home and so cohesive.

3. Small and functional

RISTRUTTURAZIONE EDIFICIO RURALE, zanella architettura zanella architettura Rustic style kitchen
Not all wood stoves have to be huge as this darling little example shows. Big enough to warm a kitchen and cook some mighty good bread in, it has an authority to it that is well beyond its size! 

The wooden countertop also looks great and shows this could be a valuable addition to even a contemporary space.

4. Capturing the look

Casa do Arquiteto - Campos do Jordão 2007, Carlos Bratke Arquiteto Carlos Bratke Arquiteto Rustic style kitchen
On first glance we assumed this was an original stove, but look again and you'll see giveaways that prove this is a new build. The sloping extractor hood and bright red bricks, for example! 

It still looks great though and, as part of an outside entertaining area, it would be hard to beat.

5. Fine dining

Casa 581, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Rustic style kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
It's not all rustic kitchens here at homify and this beautifully modern space shows just how fantastic a wood stove can be, in the place of a standard oven.

A fantastic way to cook pizza, this stove simply shines and brings the wall to life. And just look at the bar stools! You know eager beavers sit on those, waiting for their food with gleeful anticipation.

6. Beautifully built-in

Villa, Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare Rustic style kitchen
When you don't necessarily want to make a star attraction of your wood stove or grill, you can easily blend them into your space. 

This set up is so subtle you really have to hunt for each bit, but the log store, hidden stove and hot plate are all working fantastically. Those rich wooden doors hide some tasty surprises!

7. Created by hand

Casa Retiro do Chalé, MMMundim Arquitetura e Interiores MMMundim Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style kitchen
If you have longed for a rustic grill or wood stove and want to get a truly authentic look, you need to take some inspiration from this incredible example. 

Smoothed and manipulated by hand, the sweeping clay enclosure is an absolute delight, but add some colour and you have a really special set up!

For a little more rustic inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 27 photos of low-cost rustic barbecues you could build.

Wasted 35 m² attic is born again
Which of these is your idea of grill heaven?

