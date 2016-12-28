18 fixes for every home's most annoying problems (part one)

You didn't scrimp on your kitchen appliances and you bought the gorgeous stainless steel versions, but now they are covered in greasy fingerprints! Argh! A simple way to resolve this is to gently spritz your surfaces with olive oil, before polishing. The oil will prevent any fingerprints from sticking!

Come back tomorrow for part two and in the meantime, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 practical ideas for everyone's kitchen.