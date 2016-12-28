Your small wardrobe can actually be organised (we'll show you)

A small wardrobe can quickly turn into a big problem if you don't know all the clever tricks for using the space in a more savvy way. Of course, we'd all love a huge dressing room that you can walk into and casually choose an outfit for the day. However, when house proportions won't allow, you need to get smart with the space you do have.

We took a look at how interior designers make more of small wardrobes for their clients and picked up a few top tips that we're going to share with you today so, if you want a clutter-free bedroom and an easy to navigate wardrobe, read on!