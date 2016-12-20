A 1970s home is brilliantly extended and refurbished

Thanks to the brilliant work by the multi-talented experts at Gundry & Drucker Architecture, this once outdated and under-utilised 1970s house has become a standout of modern British home design.
To work with their client’s limited budget, the original two-storey house was largely retained, with its rooms refreshed and reconfigured. By enlarging the home’s footprint via a rear extension, a diversity of spatial moods and experiences was created within the new and existing spaces within.
Let's begin our tour!
We notice straight away how the geometric nature and material palette of the existing 1970s build is mirrored by the extension underneath.
An emphasis upon bringing sunlight into the plan was a key design factor for the architects. Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors extend along the entire rear face, allowing more than enough natural light to flood inside.
A concrete finish has been applied outside in the garden, which extends all the way into the interiors…
The interiors within the new volume are a considered arrangement of spatiality, made dramatic by a white-on-white colour scheme. The minimalist look is pleasing to the eye and will no doubt be fashionable for decades.
From this angle, we can see how those floor-to-ceiling windows and doors have helped fashion a light-filled environment through the entire home. The shining surfaces of the polished concrete aids in the effort to drag light further into the plan.
Full of light, the inviting living room is brimming with personality. It's a space designed for the whole family and is a testament to the modern style of home decorating.
On either side of the doorway, books and picture frames line the custom-designed shelves, providing a touch of homeliness to the new look space.
There is a good reason why standalone tubs are the preferred choice in modern bathrooms around the UK. The example found inside this bathroom is a thing of beauty.
The deep bowl shape is designed for the ultimate bath time experience.
The adults of the household are blessed with a master bedroom that boasts an en suite.
Inside the washroom, mild white floor tiles work in perfect partnership with the tiled feature wall. A contemporary styled sink gives the room a lift and adds a touch of sparkle.
Last but certainly not least, we're provided with a snapshot of the internal corridor where there's a surprising expression of interior decorating.
Breaking away from the home's largely neutral colour palette, this section of the home hosts vibrant colours at all angles.
