Extending a small family bungalow

In our latest Ideabook, we'll be walking through the design approach to this beautiful bungalow renovation project.

Not many would have seen the same potential in this rundown and dated bungalow, however, the professionals at David Willis Architect shared the owner's enthusiasm for the historic home. By restoring and updating the old house, another piece of the country's architectural history has been kept alive.

Be sure to see how it all turned out by scrolling down…