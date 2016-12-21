Extending a small family bungalow

In our latest Ideabook, we'll be walking through the design approach to this beautiful bungalow renovation project.
Not many would have seen the same potential in this rundown and dated bungalow, however, the professionals at David Willis Architect shared the owner's enthusiasm for the historic home. By restoring and updating the old house, another piece of the country's architectural history has been kept alive.
The bungalow's façade expresses itself in an authentic Californian bungalow style featuring a low, sloping roof, wide overhangs and a balanced exterior proportion.
Bungalow homes are making a comeback in the UK as local craftsman combine new construction with an attention to detail, and a modern approach to planning and functionality.
Working in tandem with the bungalow's shape is the newly created rear exterior. Bi-folding glass doors, which open up the interiors to the garden, have been seamlessly cut into the shape of the bungalow. This smart inclusion has changed the family's daily life for the better, offering total access between indoor/outdoor areas.
Not only is the bungalow beautiful on the outside, but there's so much beauty and attention to detail to be found within…
With its glistening finishes and generous plan, we are introduced to the new look interiors in the most spectacular way.
This space, known as the social hub, forms the heart of the home. It's a holistic space where there are areas made for cooking, lounging and dining.
This kitchen, located at the rear of the photo, is the perfect spot for the owners to prepare meals with its state-of-the-art appliances and features.
Because the this open-plan space is unfurnished at this point in time, it's difficult to make distinctions between the planned uses.
However, the layout of the planned living room will make the most of the available space and is perfect in terms of scale and style. We love how the large window lets in ample natural light which, alongside the white walls, keep the room feeling bright and fresh.
The full size of this bungalow becomes apparent when we take another step towards the rear of the interior zone. Here, a connection with nature can be made even when one is in the middle of this home thanks to the incredible bi-folding doors.
All in all, Californian bungalows are a good option for those looking for a stylish but low-maintenance family home.
