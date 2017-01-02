A cosy and warm wooden home

It would seem that wood is a primary building material when it comes to these specific professionals, not only for the visually pleasing results, but also for a host of other benefits. When implemented correctly, the construction of a timber home can take less time, as there's no need to wait for plaster to dry before adding other components of the building. A carpenter can already be finalising the building parts in a workshop while the floor is being installed, and also as the windows are being ordered, etc.

Another advantage of working with wood is the fact that it's highly manoeuvrable and easy to assemble beforehand in a workshop. This means that in country with cold winters (such as Europe), favourable weather conditions don’t have to dictate construction times.

Add to that the fact that wood is a renewable raw material that binds CO2, and you've got another strong ecological reason to use wood when building a house.

And for you ‘green’ lovers out there: the architects note that trees are being planted at a greater rate than they are being cut down in Bavaria, meaning timber is in a rich supply.