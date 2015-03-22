Decorating your guest bathroom

If you're lucky enough to have more than one bathroom in the house, chances are one of them will be allocated to guests, with the other (or others) being reserved for residents. How should a guest bathroom be arranged? How to keep it tidy (tidier than the family bathroom, perhaps!)? These and other questions will be answered in our Ideabook, in which we'll offer you some practical advice on how to decorate the guest bathroom so it's an elegant and functional space. Browse the five images below of various bathrooms of various sizes and layouts, and they might inspire you to re-decorate the guest bathroom in your own home.
If you have a large home, you can certainly decorate your guest bathroom so that even during an extended visit, they can have the space in which to enjoy their own privacy. This bathroom, designed by Stefania Eugeni, is more colourful and playful than the other bathrooms in the house – and a guest bathroom is certainly a space where you could have a little fun with the decorating. A guest bathroom is never going to see as much use (or wear and tear) as a main bathroom, so you could have fun with slightly less practical decor and finishes, as it will need to be cleaned less frequently.
The guest bathroom does not, as a rule, have to have a shower or a bath. It can, of course, but generally, if the guest bathroom is off the entrance hall a toilet and a sink are adequate. Because guest bathrooms are often small, it's important to make them look as big as possible. In this picture, we see frameless mirrors on three sides creating a sense of space in this small guest bathroom. Otherwise, the room is very simple, with the stone cladding on the walls and around the sink speaking for itself. A guest bathroom – or at least one without a shower – is not a space anyone will ever spend a huge amount of time in, so it's perfectly acceptable to decorate it in a very simple fashion if you wish.
Often guest bathrooms are housed in small spaces, whether under a stairs or as a requisitioned corner space in the hall. In this bathroom, designed by Studio Archenjoy, the small space has been no impediment to the creation of a gorgeous space with a high quality finish. The basin sink with exposed base doesn't take up too much space, and integrating the faucet into the wall keeps things from being too cluttered. The different-toned lights (warm yellow over the sink and cool blue over the toilet) are a cute touch.
In this example from gk architects, space has been given over to a shower, and again we see a large mirror being used to create a sense of space. Guest bathrooms often have to do double duty as laundry rooms because of space constraints – in this example the washing machine and dryer have been cleverly hidden in the silver cupboard to the left of the image. Despite its small size, this bathroom really packs in a lot of functions.
This tiny bathroom miraculously fits in a shower, sink, toilet and a washing machine. A top-loading washing machine is a better choice for a small space than a front loader, for obvious reasons. And a corner shower with a curved frame will take up less space than a rectangular one. While this bathroom is very simple, the mosaic tiles give it a quality finish.
