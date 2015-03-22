Decorating your guest bathroom

The guest bathroom does not, as a rule, have to have a shower or a bath. It can, of course, but generally, if the guest bathroom is off the entrance hall a toilet and a sink are adequate. Because guest bathrooms are often small, it's important to make them look as big as possible. In this picture, we see frameless mirrors on three sides creating a sense of space in this small guest bathroom. Otherwise, the room is very simple, with the stone cladding on the walls and around the sink speaking for itself. A guest bathroom – or at least one without a shower – is not a space anyone will ever spend a huge amount of time in, so it's perfectly acceptable to decorate it in a very simple fashion if you wish.