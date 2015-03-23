Creating the perfect terrace

Maybe you live in a top floor apartment and have a roof terrace, or maybe you're lucky enough to live in an apartment block with bigger-than-usual balconies – big enough that they call themselves terraces. Your interior looks smashing, but you haven't got around to turning your attention to the terrace yet. Or you've let the terrace go to seed a bit, and it's time to remodel. We're here to help! If your space is big enough to be called a terrace, then it's a place for dining, or for reading, or for lying back in the sun – or for all three! So you'll need to furnish it, and you'll also need to think about some plants and other greenery – it is an outdoor space, after all. Let's take some inspiration from our designers here on homify!