This façade hides paradise!

Here on homify we are always up for a nice surprise, especially when it reveals a world of style hidden behind a seemingly ordinary façade or fence. And one example of a house that should not be judged for its front exterior is a creation by Zurich-based professionals Meier Architects, who have conjured up this modern creation that treats us to not only striking interior spaces, but a most delicious surprise at the back.

Interested in learning (and seeing) more? You know what to do…