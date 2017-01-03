This façade hides paradise!

Here on homify we are always up for a nice surprise, especially when it reveals a world of style hidden behind a seemingly ordinary façade or fence. And one example of a house that should not be judged for its front exterior is a creation by Zurich-based professionals Meier Architects, who have conjured up this modern creation that treats us to not only striking interior spaces, but a most delicious surprise at the back.
Interested in learning (and seeing) more? You know what to do…
All it takes is a simple peek behind the corner to learn that this house is so much more than meets the eye.
A clean-cut patio, which looks so charming and inviting, has been created at the back; a most modern space perfect for outdoor dining and socialising.
Walk a few steps further from the patio (past the sleek glass-framed living room) and you have this: a breathtaking view that reveals how this house towers out over the hills, neighbouring homes and nearby lake, with the mountains staring back at you from the horizon.
It’s quite amazing to see how the lush natural spots contrast with the modern, man-made structure, such as here underneath the balcony where there’s another delicious little relaxation area.
Need that expert look for your garden?
Socialising is definitely a high priority in this house – how could it not be with so many entertaining areas that offer up beautiful views?
Here we have a glimpse of the dining area, which not only treats us to a spacious layout, but also a generous dose of glass panes that allow natural light and landscape views to flood inside.
The white kitchen offers a striking monochrome look with its white cupboards and darker wall cabinetry, while the wooden floor adds an in-between hue of rich chocolate brown, made even more charming by the sunshine streaming indoors.
Who needs television when you have a living room facing a large glass sliding door that opens up onto such a splendid view of nature?
Notice the generous bookcase in the background, which seemingly fills up an entire wall, as well as the modern fireplace separating this room from the dining area – pure proof that one is meant to linger a bit longer and enjoy this living room.
Simple styles and muted tones seem to be the main theme of the house – except for the home office, where an unexpected twist occurs via a very eye-catching rug. It adds just the right amount of detail and style to a space that’s meant for concentration.
On the other hand, how could anyone be expected to concentrate on work/studying with that view stretched out before you?
The gorgeous view continues into the main bedroom, with a majestic corner window allowing as much landscape and sunlight into the room as possible.
Lush linen, light and flowy curtains, and a sensationally soft rug all add plush touches to this space with its sophisticated colour palette.
Although the rear view (and terrace) was the main surprise on the outside, we just couldn’t conclude this tour without peeking into the key interior treat, which is this elegant walk-in closet. Like it couldn’t get any better!
