​5 ways to divide your kitchen from the rest of the home

Times are changing, and we’re not just talking about the seasons. Evolution in architectural designs, as well as trends coming and going, have moved away from every room in the house having a select purpose (such as two living rooms: a formal one for socialising and another for watching television) to combining different spaces into one open-plan layout.

That means that today’s modern times see many homes where the kitchen shares its space with an adjoining room, which in most cases turns out to be the living room (sometimes even the dining room).

Although this does result in a more social atmosphere, especially when gathering large groups of friends and/or family, we do agree that, occasionally, you do want those areas to be slightly more divided – particularly when you don’t want the guests to see what fantastic dish you’re preparing while they’re socialising in the living room.

And for those occasions we bring you these 5 examples that show us how to stylishly (and effectively) separate the cooking- and socialising areas.