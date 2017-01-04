​5 ways to divide your kitchen from the rest of the home

Times are changing, and we’re not just talking about the seasons. Evolution in architectural designs, as well as trends coming and going, have moved away from every room in the house having a select purpose (such as two living rooms: a formal one for socialising and another for watching television) to combining different spaces into one open-plan layout.
That means that today’s modern times see many homes where the kitchen shares its space with an adjoining room, which in most cases turns out to be the living room (sometimes even the dining room).
Although this does result in a more social atmosphere, especially when gathering large groups of friends and/or family, we do agree that, occasionally, you do want those areas to be slightly more divided – particularly when you don’t want the guests to see what fantastic dish you’re preparing while they’re socialising in the living room.
And for those occasions we bring you these 5 examples that show us how to stylishly (and effectively) separate the cooking- and socialising areas.
No need to shove the kitchen into a hidden space with no light and very little air – just opt for a half-wall feature complete with a curving (or straight) peninsula that visually announces where one room ends and the next one starts.
Notice how the choice of colours also enhances the two distinct spaces: the white kitchen is more sleek with its stainless steels, while the living area treats us to a delicious combination of beige and blues.
A very small interior means you have to be careful about where you add more walls and, thus, lose more floor space. So how about this little gem that shows us how a simple wall niche can effectively make up a one-wall kitchen? The brown backsplash separates the cooking space via colour while also adding visual interest.
And notice how the dining area (in a dreamy mint green) also successfully divides the two areas from one another.
Apart from helping to keep us dry and hold our chandeliers, ceilings can also be used for decorative purposes (remember the Sistine Chapel?) – and, as we can see here, to visually separate one space from the next.
Notice how efficiently it holds a series of overhead cabinetry right above the kitchen island, and then flows into a sleek niche-like slit (complete with striking lighting placements) when we enter the living-room space.
The industrial design style has made use of this feature for years – a glass pane/wall separating different rooms. Seeing as an opaque wall would have taken up too much visual space, glass was the more appropriate choice, as it can effectively cut off a room without hiding it.
And once that meal is ready and you want to announce to your guests that they may take their seats, just open that window and allow the delicious scent to waft into the living area. Dinner is served!
A wall is a sure-fire way to announce to someone that they may not (or cannot) proceed. Know what’s less “harsh” than a wall? Cabinets!
And that is why our last example shows us how a series of kitchen cabinets can block off the cooking corner from the socialising one without having the same “final” tone of a wall – notice that the cabinetry don’t even extend all the way to the ceiling.
